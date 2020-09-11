TRAVERSE CITY — Rolling Hills Antiques’ long history has made it a mainstay in the antiques world of Traverse City — so much so that owner Glen Lundin no longer has to go looking for high-quality merchandise.
“Because this place has been doing this for so long, people know to call here when they have some good stuff they need to part with,” Lundin said. “The place has a great reputation because it has dealt in really good stuff for so long.”
The store has a unique setting in a barn originally built in 1870. The barn was part of a dairy and fruit farm until 1962, when the owners prior to the Lundins purchased it.
“It became an antiques store in 1969. Then, they just kept improving and fixing up the barn,” Lundin said.
Today, the setting is one of the most iconic parts of the store.
“People get a huge kick out of the old barn,” Lundin said. “Even though parts of it are beautiful now, a lot of it is still very barn-like.”
Though the barn no longer houses dairy cows, other furry creatures make appearances.
“You’ve got to have cats when you live in a barn,” Lundin said. “We have two old cats, but they’re still hunting. Two cats and a dog, and the customers love them all.”
Lundin and his wife Diane took over the former Devonshire Antiques barn 21 years ago, after leaving their corporate jobs in the paper industry in Minnesota. Lundin, an Upper Peninsula native, knew Traverse City as the summer meeting place for his college friends.
“We didn’t want to do (our jobs in Minnesota) anymore, and we also really wanted to live in Traverse City,” Lundin said. “I decided that I loved buying antique furniture, restoring it, and selling it. So, we started looking for a place in Traverse City where I could do that.”
Before taking over Rolling Hills Antiques, Lundin prepared by taking a course on antique restoration and interviewing experienced members of the antiques community.
It was not a perfect transition, but Lundin found that it got easier with time.
“The first five, six years that I was restoring antique furniture, I made a lot of mistakes,” Lundin said. “Gradually, you get better and better at what you do.”
Lundin quickly learned that restoring antiques meant adapting to their quirks.
“No two pieces are the same. And what you did to the last piece doesn’t necessarily mean it will work for the next piece,” he said. “Sometimes you’re experimenting in a back corner of the piece to see what’s going to work.”
Lundin’s eye for purchasing pieces allows Rolling Hills Antiques to carry only what customers are interested in.
“You really have to pay attention to what the customers are wanting and desiring, because that keeps changing,” Lundin said.
“In the area of furniture, all furniture is pretty popular except Victorian,” Lundin said. “A lot of it is spectacular, beautifully made, but a very unpopular look right now.”
Lundin also points to quality as key in his selection.
“Even 200 years ago, they were still making good, mediocre, and junk. Just because it’s really old, doesn’t mean it’s really good,” Lundin said. “It’s much better to focus on the really good stuff.”
“[When] I evaluate a piece as to whether I should buy it or not, there’s five things: Style, condition, age, rarity, and demand. I have to apply all five of those things to the piece before I can tell whether it’s going to be worth my effort,” Lundin said.
Lundin’s eye for quality antiques influenced his daughter, Alyssa Gillespie.
With Diane Lundin, Gillespie runs AND Design, an interior decorating firm that operates out of the Rolling Hills Antiques barn. Gillespie recalls going on buying trips with her father when growing up, and emulating his eye for quality pieces.
“At that time, I was really bored of it, but he kind of forced it on me, learning when you look at something— what type of wood it is, or different styles of furniture,” Gillespie said.
Gillespie’s involvement has turned Rolling Hills Antiques into more of a family affair.
“There are times that she buys really good mid-century modern furniture and it needs restoration, and so I will either do it or I will instruct them on how to do it,” Lundin said.
“It’s great; it’s really wonderful,” he said of working together.
