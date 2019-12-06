MANISTEE — With winter teasing our senses – not to mention our nerves and driving patience — it’s time to take a relatively short road trip that’s just down the road from the Cherry Capital.
Just a scenic drive south on U.S. 31 from Traverse City, the 31st Annual Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend will be held Dec. 5-8 in Manistee. And while many events are once again planned for the popular four-day festival, the Victorian Sleighbell Parade will once again serve as its celebrated calling card.
Every year the parade draws thousands whistling, cheering, enthusiastic visitors from all across the state, all of whom take child-like delight in watching the non-motorized parade in which several teams of horses pull the various decorated wagons and carriages through the heart of the city. Other entries include walkers who dress in Victorian-era costumes, marching bands that deliver a joyful list of Christmas music, Santa Claus, and more.
The highlight of the parade comes at its end when a team of horses pulls the 30- to 35-tall tree upright down River Street, to where it is positioned for display during the season.
And as the tree is pulled through the city, visitors and hometown folks, alike, fall in behind and follow to where the tree is finally lighted before the crowd then sings carols.
But there’s so much more.
My wife and I have watched this delightful parade for nearly 20 years. And though it’s a parade that conjures up old-town and old-time values, it never gets old — it’s always a joy to watch.
In the hours before the parade, vendors hand out free chestnuts that have been cooked over open fires — while most people peel ‘em and eat ‘em, some stuff the heated chestnuts into their gloves or mittens to keep their hands extra warm — the MaxwellTown Brass Band will perform sounds of the season from 3:30-5 p.m., pony rides will be offered and more.
Then, after the parade, fireworks will paint the darkened skies over the city, and young thespians at Manistee High School will take center stage to present, “Elf The Musical.”
From Saturday’s merry Victorian Parade to Sunday’s Lumberjack Flapjack Breakfast (8-10 a.m.), the four-day holiday festival has grown to become one of the most anticipated in northwest Michigan, if not all of Michigan.
From start to finish, the four-day weekend of events will warm your heart like chestnuts cooked over an open fire might warm your hands, and your tummy.
The Festival of the Trees will be held in the historic Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts Ballroom all four days, there will carriage rides in the city on Saturday and so much more.
Enjoy!
