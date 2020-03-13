TRAVERSE CITY — The mission of metro Detroit’s Remnose is to bring an “up north” feel to the city.
The rootsy, Ferndale-based band oozes a dreamy folk-rock vibe that gets inspiration from northern Michigan’s fetching landscape.
“We’re a bit of dreamers and we draw a lot of inspiration from being up north,” guitarist and singer Marlon Morton said of the band that also features his brother, Carson, on drums, Sam Sparling on lap steel and keyboards, and Alex Wildner on bass.
“Fireside jams and sunsets on the water just has always been inspiration for me for my writing. We try to spend as much time up there as we can and we feel like ourselves when we’re up north. It’s fun to bring that down into a city aspect.”
The band will be in its beloved northern Michigan next week, playing the pub at Short’s Brewing in Bellaire at 8:30 p.m. Thursday (March 19). On March 20, they head to Kewadin Casinos Hotel & Convention Center in Sault Ste. Marie to play the casino’s “Rapids Sessions.”
The group’s official descriptions claims the four musicians are “want-to-be Yoopers making up-north music from underneath the bridge” and playing “sand-swallowing grumble tunes.”
Remnose’s “up north” vibe weaves its way through the band’s full-length, 2019 album, “Waiting on the Wind,” recorded at Stone House Recording in Grand Rapids.
These days, the idea is to play more frequently across Michigan “and even Chicago, Indianapolis,” said Marlon Morton.
“We want to expand out of the metro Detroit area and release a new EP in the spring.”
The band — which started as a singer-songwriter project with the duo of brothers playing in their parents’ garage — eventually expanded to a quartet, playing “a lot of backyard bonfire parties,” said Carson Morton.
“We’re best friends doing exactly what we want to do and trying to make a living out of it,” added Marlon Morton.
“Fireside jams and sunsets on the water just has always been inspiration for me for my writing. We try to spend as much time up there as we can and we feel like ourselves when we’re up north. It’s fun to bring that down into
a city aspect.” Guitarist and singer Marlon Morton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.