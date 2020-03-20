TRAVERSE CITY — With the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis dealing a major blow to bands who’ve had numerous performances canceled, the Michigan Music Alliance has established a relief fund to help Michigan musicians recover some of their financial losses.
In similar fashion, the Crosshatch Center for Arts & Ecology based in Bellaire has started an “emergency fund” to provide assistance to northern Michigan “artists in need right now.”
The actions come after hundreds of concerts across Michigan have been canceled as venues, bars and restaurants struggle to cope with the ravages of the coronavirus outbreak and deal with canceled national tours.
The news got even worse Monday when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the closure of all bars in the state, as well as limiting restaurants to takeout service for “several weeks” or longer. The move followed similar actions announced in several other states.
That means all concerts at these venues are canceled for the foreseeable future, adding to losses being felt by independent bands and solo artists.
The Michigan Artist Relief Fund aims to raise $100,000 in donations which will be used to distribute payments to musicians who apply for funding help and meet specific criteria.
Donations are being accepted now online at michiganmusicalliance.org, and the fund will begin taking applications from musicians on Friday (March 20).
The Crosshatch Artist Emergency Fund, which started with $9,000 in seed money and is seeking more donations, noted that a spring “without performance opportunities can be devastating” for musicians and their families.
Artists who live in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties can apply for assistance online at crosshatch.org/emergency.
Traverse City singer-songwriter Joshua Davis said the situation has become dire for most musicians who’ve seen all of their concert bookings disappear.
“I had a huge couple months lined up. They’re gone. Some are rescheduled. Some aren’t,” he said. “I lost an incredible amount of money in one day.”
“It’s pretty devastating,” added Emilee Petersmark of the Grand Rapids folk-rock band The Crane Wives. “It’s not just our music careers that have been affected. Our side jobs are cutting hours, if not telling us to stay home altogether.”
Savannah Buist of Traverse City-based alt-folk band The Accidentals described the situation as “unreal.”
Even before the bar and venue shutdowns, The Accidentals were forced to cut their U.S. tour short, then opted against traveling to Oregon to finish a new album and instead drove home. Due to the cancellations and other issues, the band lost $2,000 in airline tickets, had to scrap numerous performances and had to forego about two months’ worth of income.
“Touring is always a vulnerable place, but touring while the whole world is shutting down and groceries are disappearing off the shelves and airports are emptying, and the rest of the world is sending dire warnings, is terrifying,” Buist said.
“As usual, we are being cared for and sheltered by the communities and the promoters who have been our safe space, but there is a sense of urgency to head home and bunker down.”
The Michigan Artist Relief Fund was inspired by a similar effort launched by the city of Boston to assist its arts community. The Michigan Music Alliance is partnering with Grand Haven’s Walk the Beat and Crooked Tree Creative on this initiative, which also is seeking assistance from state and local governments as well as corporate sponsors.
“As an agency representing 20 musical acts and housing a team of 5 agents, we are feeling all of the aspects in which COVID-19 is impacting the music industry on a personal level,” said Elle Pellegrom, of Grand Haven, executive director of Michigan Music Alliance and head of Crooked Tree Creative.
“I’m hoping this helps ease some of the pains and give some hope in the storm of bad news and constant cancellations. All of our 20 artists have had a show, or all of them in the next three weeks cancel.”
The fund is aimed at assisting “people who make income fully through gigs and freelance music work” who’ve lost “critical opportunities to support their well-being.”
The fund will welcome applications from “any full-time musicians living in Michigan, but will prioritize artists with severe financial impact. The fund will be open for recouping financial losses due to canceled music events.”
Organizers also are selling “Support Michigan Music” T-shirts, with proceeds added to the fund. Order T-shirts here.
The response to the COVID-19 crisis is aimed at supporting efforts that solo artists and bands are taking “to reschedule, postpone and move concerts to live-streaming.”
Several bands and artists – including Davis, Celtic music’s The Moxie Strings and others – have already hosted live-streamed concerts on Facebook and elsewhere online to stay connected with their fans despite canceled shows.
“I just needed to play and it seemed like people wanted to listen. It felt good,” said Davis, who live-streamed a performance at home after a Friday night concert in Grand Haven was postponed.
Petersmark and her partner, Korey Schnell, have started a digital concert series dubbed, “Stay in Your House Shows,” with Facebook serving as a “virtual venue” for a couple of live shows each month. There’s a link to donate to the performing musicians via PayPal.
The first one takes place on Friday (March 20) with sets by Dan Rickabus, Steve Leaf, Loren Johnson, Justin Stover and Petersmark.
With concerts in limbo for the time being, The Accidentals plan to “wait out the storm” by working on podcasts, rehearsing, recording new songs and hosting online workshops.
One silver lining: Filmmaker Michael Moore recently used The Accidentals’ song “Michigan and Again” as the soundtrack for his latest “Rumble” podcast and included a link to purchase the single, thus “blowing up our online sales.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.