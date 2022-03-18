TRAVERSE CITY When music lovers gather Aug. 19-21 amid the Manistee National Forest for the 2022 Hoxeyville Music Festival, they’ll be treated to performances by some of bluegrass music’s most beloved bands.
Organizers have announced that Railroad Earth, The Infamous Stringdusters and Yonder Mountain String Band will headline the festival that’s celebrating 20 years of “conscious community” in northern Michigan.
Formed in New Jersey more than two decades ago, Railroad Earth melds progressive bluegrass, folk, Americana music and more into its jam-band approach.
The Nashville-based, Grammy Award-winning Infamous Stringdusters, meanwhile, is touring behind its 2022 studio album, “Toward the Fray.”
Colorado’s Yonder Mountain String Band, which played Hoxeyville last summer, also released a new studio album, “Get Yourself Outside,” in late February.
Traverse City singer-songwriter May Erlewine — who officially releases her new album, “Tiny Beautiful Things” on May 13 – will also perform at Hoxeyville 2022.
Other Michigan-bred favorites on the bill include Lindsay Lou, Airborne or Aquatic, Full Cord, Mark Lavengood Band and Earth Radio, with Virginia bluegrass band the Larry Keel Experience and Ohio country singer-guitarist Arlo McKinley also pumping up the lineup.
Billed as “one of the Midwest’s premier Americana and roots festivals” and staged on 150 acres of pasture and farmland near Wellston, Hoxeyville attracts about 4,000 festivalgoers.
Last year’s festival featured the likes of bluegrass star Billy Strings — who performed with several different bands, like the Sam Bush Band, Yonder Mountain String Band and Michigan Rattlers.
The festival offers camping, children’s programming and food vendors, with mountain biking trails and a trout stream nearby.
Tickets — $180 for adults for the weekend — are available online at hoxeyville.com. (RV passes are $150; kids’ weekend tickets are $75.)
Meanwhile, the Dam Jam being held July 1-2 in Calumet in Houghton County in the Upper Peninsula has announced that Chicago-based, prog-rock jam band Mungion will headline the music festival. Other acts on the bill include Traverse City funk/rock band The Marsupials, Ma Baker, Stormy Chromer,
Not Quite Canada and several others.
Also returning in summer 2022: the one-day Spirit of the Woods Folk Festival being held June 18 at Dickson Township Park in the Manistee County community of Brethren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.