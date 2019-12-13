TRAVERSE CITY — There is a connection between fabric and family, especially to people whose family is gone or not close by.
It’s part of why Jackie Baker wandered into the now-closed Quilt-n-Bee in 2012 — her mother, who died in 1991, was a quilter. Baker kept dropping by, one thing led to another and she began taking a few classes at InterQuilten, which earlier this year moved into the Quilt-n-Bee’s old space in downtown Traverse City.
Friendships formed and she now is part of a monthly quilting group called The Loose Threads, Baker said.
She was reminded of the bond upon learning of Placemat Palooza — an effort to gather donations of new handmade, quilted placemats for Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Meals on Wheels’ clients.
“That just kind of, it came home to me,” Baker said. “The connection of fabric and what it means to people who might be on their own at the holiday time — I wanted to participate in that.”
Meals on Wheels delivers one nutritionally balanced meal a day to eligible clients — people over 60 who can’t easily leave home and who don’t have someone able to help them prepare nutritious meals, said Lisa Robitshek, manager of senior nutrition at Meals on Wheels of NMCAA.
Delivery drivers also do a daily safety check and provide companionship for clients, Robitshek said.
Placemat Palooza, now in its fifth year, is led by InterQuilten owner Tawni Young. Quilters around the area take part, some attending sewing events at InterQuilten and others quilting at home, Young said.
The goal this year was 500 placemats — they ended up with 580, plus a more than a dozen walker-bags and adult bibs, Young said.
Young said she came up with the idea after a customer told her about their parents getting a handmade placemat with their Meals on Wheels delivery and how much it touched the couple.
“(Meals on Wheels) drivers have explained that these folks don’t have anybody else,” she said. “This might be their Christmas gift — their only Christmas gift — so they cherish these placemats. We’re thrilled to be able to do it.
“We’re doing something we love to do, and it’s doing something good for someone else,” Young said.
Joyce Stricker and three friends — the Stitchin’ Sisters, they call themselves — made 280 placemats to donate this year.
“I like to quilt and I like to sew and I think it’s a worthy cause,” Stricker said. “I’ve visited people that gets Meals on Wheels and that really adds to their day. When they get a placemat to add to their table, that makes them happy also.”
The Stitchen’ Sisters began making placemats in spring, widdling down Stricker’s large stash of quilting material as they did so, and delivered them to Young in September.
It takes about 90 minutes to make a quilted placemat, depending on the manner of construction, Stricker said. At that rate, it would take four people 105 hours each to make a total of 280 placemats.
Making a few placemats doesn’t take that much time, and it means a lot to the people receiving them, Baker said.
“(It lets them) know that they are not alone, that people care and that they are willing to spend their time and their passion to create a gift for them,” Baker said.
