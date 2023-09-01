TRAVERSE CITY — When northern Michigan guitarist, songwriter and Earthwork Music collective founder Seth Bernard assembled an all-star cast of regional musicians to record his much-anticipated new album, he chose a much-admired studio and engineer with whom he has a long history.
Indeed, Bernard has worked with Kalamazoo’s Ian Gorman on 10 different recording projects over the years, with his latest album, “Unrest and Rest,” set for release on Labor Day – an album featuring a who’s who cast of Michigan musicians, including Jordan Hamilton, Justin Avdek, Samantha Cooper, Dominic Davis, Mark Lavengood, Mike Shimmin, Peter Madcat Ruth, Drew Howard, Charlie Millard and others.
“Ian Gorman is my partner and often my guide in all of this. I trust him and I love him. He is a true friend and a consummate professional. Everything that comes out of La Luna is top quality,” Bernard said.
“I also love to work with Ian because he’s always up for adventure. For almost 20 years, we’ve been chasing dreams and getting weird and trying to create the sounds in our heads and bending toward beauty.”
The album produced at Gorman’s La Luna Recording and Sound perfectly represents what makes Gorman tick: working and collaborating with Michigan’s talented pool of artists.
“The Michigan music scene is really what moves me and inspires me,” said Gorman, a bassist, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist who’s also performed and recorded as part of the Kalamazoo ensemble The Red Sea Pedestrians, who currently are on hiatus.
Gorman has spun the dials and produced projects by the likes of Michigan favorites May Erlewine, The Crane Wives, Gregory Stovetop, Stephen Lynch, The Corn Fed Girls and many more over the years – all of it with one goal in mind.
“The musicians and the songs are still the heart of everything. That’s why we all do it,” Gorman said. “To me, helping a musician realize their creative vision and really getting something that they’re super pleased with and proud of is still what it’s all about.”
As for the “icing on the cake”? That comes from developing a long-term relationship with an artist such as Bernard that allows Gorman to become part of the collaborative team in creating and enhancing a recording project. Gorman co-produced “Unrest and Rest” with Bernard.
Gorman’s love of recording and audio gizmology began at a young age when he was playing bass and/or guitar with various middle and high school bands.
“I was always the guy with the tech stuff and loving the production and that side,” he conceded.
Eventually, his fledgling experimentation with a four-track cassette recorder led to training through Western Michigan University’s audio engineering program, work at a Chicago studio and starting his own Big Green Lamp garage studio.
Renamed La Luna Recording & Sound and relocated in 2018 to a beautifully renovated, 1,800-square-foot space in Kalamazoo’s Jericho Town, Gorman’s home base has become one of the region’s go-to studios.
While Gorman also has spent time working on his own experimental recordings, he’s concentrated most of his attention on engineering and producing other musicians’ work in recent years.
“There are so many people who I’ve loved working with here,” he said, adding that he particularly revels in aiding those “young musicians taking chances and doing bold things.”
