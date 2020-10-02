TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters are giving fans the chance to watch baseball movies on a baseball field.
It’s called Films on the Field, where baseball fans or movie fans alike can purchase one of 30, 12-foot squares designed to accommodate six people for $50.
Each of the 30 plots are spaced 6 feet apart in any direction.
The maximum capacity for the movies is 180 people, well below the 500-person limit for outdoor gatherings in the MI Safe Start order and well above the capacity of some small movie theaters in the region.
So far General Manager Mickey Graham says the Pit Spitters have hosted five movies over the last two weeks. They’ve ranged from Disney-Pixar classics like “Toy Story 4” to movies tailored to baseball families with “The Sandlot.”
The most plots they’ve sold has been 25.
“Everyone’s been raving about it,” Graham said. “We’ve had a few people that are regulars now that have bought multiple dates for us so it shows us that people do enjoy it and they’ve been enjoying the experience we’re providing.”
Graham said Films on the Field is part of an effort within the front office to use Turtle Creek Stadium for events outside of baseball.
In the past the Pit Spitters have hosted craft beer festivals, car shows, small concerts for local musicians. Graham said there were plans to utilize the screen and movie service to make the parking lot a drive-in theater in May, but then the region entered Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start plan and a baseball season looked more like a reality.
Now that the baseball season is over, the movie idea returned.
“Doing these movies is just an example of how we want to utilize this facility in more ways than just offering baseball,” Graham said. “We want different experiences and different events out here. We want to become a venue for all sorts of events in northern Michigan, whether that be movies on the field, high school graduation or beer festivals.”
Graham said the plan going forward is to open the ballpark to the community in effort to host more non-baseball events than than baseball events.
Tickets are available at www.pitspitters.com or by calling (231) 943-0100.
This weeks films — “Hocus Pocus,” “Toy Story 4” and “Onward” — scheduled for Oct. 1-3, were pushed until next week on the same days of the week, Oct. 7-9, because of anticipated inclement weather.
