Those quiet moments I mentioned in an earlier article about the Old Town Playhouse are well past us now, and what’s current is a smorgasbord of offerings.
Having just closed “The Laramie Project” and a one-night-only performance of “Remembering Patsy Cline” featuring Judy Harrison, we are now in the final stretch of what has been a very interesting and wide-ranging season. OTP and the building are breathing once more, testing their legs with activity. Now we look forward to a bright, upbeat and hilarious finish.
First out of the gate is a production of “Cry It Out” by Molly Smith Metzler to kick off our reimagined Studio Theatre. Now called Pop Up Studio Theatre as we anticipate using various locations other than the former Depot setting.
The first of which will perform at the Grand Traverse Event Center (the former Comedy Club) on Garfield Avenue. If you haven’t been there of late, the venue has had an entire makeover and sports a bar and kitchen to add to the fresh, new ambience.
“Cry It Out,” a comedy about mothering that also dips into darker moments that add the sting to remind us how human and natural parenting really is. This engaging play takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.
I never had the privilege of being a parent. I use privilege cautiously, as I know not everyone buys into that particular trope. However, when I think about the issues raised, I realize that these are not the things I would have imagined in my heavily romanticized version of parenthood. Let’s face it, everything I learned about parenting came from the movies … and of course fiction never lies, does it?
If “Cry It Out” is one from column A, then Aged to Perfection is one from column B (to beat up the smorgasbord metaphor a wee bit more). Opening March 17, we present ATP performing two comedies and a thriller to engage audiences with a bit of entertaining enjoyment.
ATP will present the classic comedy “The Philadelphia Story” as it was originally produced for radio. Another classic is “Sorry, Wrong Number,” a suspense thriller performed as part of Orson Welles’ Mercury Theatre. Add in a touch of a more recent comedy “The Rosewood Art Society, Established 1903,” a hilarious spoof of community boardrooms everywhere, then and now … seems nothing has changed very much.
In April comes “The Play That Goes Wrong,” a most unique take on comic farce to be seen in many a year. This outrageous new comedy is bound to make you bust a gut as Murphy’s Law reigns throughout this play within a play. Following in May is a hysterical look at the Renaissance as I wish it was in the Broadway smash hit musical “Something Rotten.”
Where Shakespeare is a rock star and the Bottom brothers are determined to bring him cascading down with their own work — Omelet! the first musical comedy ever written, thanks to the sage advice of none other than Nostradamus himself.
And if that isn’t enough for you, the OTP Young Company takes us out with “Schoolhouse Rock, LIVE!” in June. Phew … a whirlwind to be sure, and one that’ll have you laughing and charmed into spring and beyond.
“Cry it Out “performs March 10-18 at the Grand Traverse Event Center. ATP’s Spring Shows are March 17, 18 and 19 in the Schmuckal Theatre. Hope to see you soon.
