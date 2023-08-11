It’s midsummer and the nights pass dreamily (cute, huh?). Thank you, Mr. Shakespeare, for the wonderful image. And that conjures up lazy days and eves sittin’ and rockin’ on the porch without a care in the world. If only that were true!
In reality, we at the Old Town Playhouse are gearing up for another full season of shows. As I have mentioned in the past, OTP is ruled by the Young Company all summer with camps, workshops and classes and their concomitant productions.
Already this last month we’ve seen “Newsies, JR.;” and “Babe the Sheep Pig.” A new program, the Teen Studio Factory has now produced “Arc 5.” And the fun continues.
Amidst all of it, the first show of the 23-24 Season, “Ripcord,” is cast.
It’s a hysterically funny comedy about the tribulations of two women in assisted living one waiting for the end and one who can’t get enough of what life has to offer.
From the care facility, to the carnival, and even skydiving, brings these two women closer than ever.
“Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood,” the first of three Pop-up Studio shows is a contemporary, gender bending comedy that turns the story of Robin Hood and its lore upside down.
For the holiday season we’ll present “The Christmas Schooner” directed by Karla Fishburn, who helmed last season’s comic hit “The Play That Goes Wrong.” It’s a musical that follows the true story of a Michigan shipping captain who braves the deadly winter weather to bring Christmas trees to homesick German-American families in turn-of-the-century Chicago.
The new year arrives with the Young Company performance of “Puffs,” the story of a regular boy who finds out he’s a wizard. It’s an endearingly offbeat alternative to the Harry Potter tale. Later that month the celebrated playwright Annie Baker’s “Circle Mirror Transformation” takes the Event Center stage. It is a beautifully crafted diorama, a petri dish in which we see, with hilarious detail and clarity, the antic sadness of a motley quintet of lost souls.
In February we present Disney’s retelling of “Beauty and the Beast.” The musical tale that has entranced audiences worldwide…’nuff said?
I directed this the last time it was performed at OTP nearly 20 years ago … sheesh, my how time flies.
It was an enthralling spectacle then and I cannot wait to see what directors Terri Heffron and Betsy Willis will create this time around!
In 1926, radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous watches the latest rage — until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. “Radium Girls” is the powerful and provocative drama based on a true story that traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court.
Our big spring musical is “The Wedding Singer,” based on the popular Adam Sandler film. It’s 1985, a time of big hair and up-turned collars and rock star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer. He’s the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Then he meets his true love and must win her before she marries. To close the season, the Young Company gives us the fan favorite, Disney’s “Finding Nemo, Jr.”
It’s a fine season of selected shows, just as you like it! (see what I did there?) Till next time, hope to see you at the theatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.