As everyone has their holiday hats on, and “ELF, the Musical” is closing a super successful run, my thoughts and energy have already moved forward toward the first quarter of the new year. I will be directing the marvelous and moving play “Silent Sky.”
So now I am preparing for auditions coming up Jan. 6-8, 2020. It may seem far away to most, but for me it’s around the corner with lots of work to do in preparation for that long haul to an opening on March 6!
We just cast “Love, Loss and What I Wore” this past week, which begins a series of works by and about women. This particular play is penned by Nora Ephron, who, through a series of monologues by different women speaking of the clothing that marks key moments, explores their time, emotions and relationships. This will be the season opener at Studio Theatre @ the Depot.
Before that, our main stage season continues with the profound “Indecent” by Paula Vogel one of the great, and unfortunately underappreciated, American playwrights of our time.
Inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of “Sholem Asch’s God of Vengeance,” the play charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it. A powerful and moving drama that finally brought Vogel to Broadway along with the attention she truly deserves.
“Silent Sky” offers another view of women who have shattered barriers with groundbreaking discoveries that went unheralded in their time, yet opened pathways that men of that same time and beyond trod ceremoniously. It is loosely based on the life of Henrietta Leavitt, an astronomer at Harvard College Observatory in the early part of the 20th century. She was an original “computer” predating the NASA women whose lives were famously brought to life in the film “Hidden Figures.” Her discoveries laid the groundwork for men such as Edwin Hubble, who said he could not have accomplished his measurement of the universe without Leavitt’s insightful discoveries. Written by Lauren Gunderson — bet you never heard of her either! You should, though. She is the most produced playwright in America. This is a play that, like “Indecent,” is to be seen and talked about.
In preparing for this play, my production staff and I are seeking ways of working with the schools. Part of my goal is to connect with STEM programming in some fashion that will benefit the students and the program, which in my opinion is still missing a critical letter in its acronym. I believe that STEM is missing an “A” and should be STEAM! The arts are sorely underrepresented in schools across our nation. Even in such wonderful programs as STEM, where science and math are dressed up so effectively and are making an impact, the arts deserve a place at that table. One thing — I am thankful that the arts do have a solid presence in our local schools, which sadly cannot be said for every community.
If my own school had not had some commitment to the arts, I doubt I’d be who I am today. Like many, I struggled to find my place and way through school. It was through my high school theater program where I found my place, my strength, my way.
I recognize that my thinking and desire to always see the arts represented and on equal footing with other school pursuits may be my “Don Quixote” moment, as my friend A.J. Kalanik (Billings Studio Theatre, Montana) another tilter at windmills pointed out to me recently. Nonetheless, I know I will always tilt at the windmills that obscure the value of theater in education and the skills that the craft offers and indeed builds.
Finally, it saddens me that society continues to place women in obscurity as in the past. May we always bring them into the starlight that Henrietta Leavitt saw where they will shine ever brighter.
