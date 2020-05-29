Do-do-doo-do … Do-do-doo-do … cue Rod Serling:
“… You’re traveling through another dimension — A journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination. That signpost up ahead. Your next stop: The Twilight Zone!
Well it’s now been over two and a half months in stay at home/quarantine/isolation and I feel like Burgess Meredith, as Henry Beemish the Librarian in “Time Enough at Last.” I know I’m not the only one feeling this way.
Whenever I go to the office (a couple of times each week) I am overwhelmed by the quiet. Theaters are not meant to be that quiet. That much silence is unnerving. At least at home I can have the radio or TV with its incessant drumming about COVID-19 and the almost always distressing news of the day, on in the background.
But at the Old Town Playhouse there is just silence.
Nonetheless, once I get past the weirdness, I immerse myself in our archived history, so that people who follow us on social media get a taste of OTP during this downtime. Doing this has also given me great pause to reflect on my own career in the theater and especially at OTP.
I find myself haunted by the memories in ways I hadn’t been before. From celebrity stars I have worked with over the past 50 years in the business, to the neighbors I have directed or shared a stage with while working on community stages — all have come back to haunt me, in a good way, during this hiatus.
Before they were simply memories, but with time and the ability to reflect, they become so much more as emotions I had not remembered I felt back then come burbling to the surface, once more. The emotions are real again when I sit in the quiet, and mostly bring a wealth of joy to my heart and soul.
I watched a segment of OTP’s Disney’s “Mulan Jr.” the other day. I directed that for the Young Company back in 2007 with the able assistance of Kate Botello, best known as the morning host on Interlochen Public Radio Classic Radio. I had truly forgotten what a joy it was to work with Kate and all those young people, many new to OTP and me.
Many grew up with us over the last 13 years, and some have gone on to tremendous careers in the entertainment industry. A few of them are now professional singers and educators; one currently affiliated with the Denver Opera. The very little girl who played Mushu with the slightly gravelly voice reminiscent of her grandmother Phoebe Collins, an OTP Hall of Fame member, is now a beautiful and tall woman who continues to explore the world of theater among her many other interests. I could go on about each of the young charges I directed in that show. Suffice it to say 2007 was a watershed year enhanced by the subsequent hiring of Mychelle Hopkins, who brought change and maturity to our program.
I even got to review some clips of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which I directed at OTP in 1987! Here I had the wonderful opportunity to work with the very talented dancer and choreographer Nick Demos, only 16 at the time, who went on to become artistic director of the Oklahoma State Theatre: The Lyric, before becoming a Tony Award-winning Broadway producer, filmmaker, and yoga master. Seeing, even then, how distinctive and comprehensive a style he would develop.
These are only two of the many instances I recall, when I sit in the empty space we call our theater, where it is quiet, almost utterly silent. Yes, that is when the haunts all come back to life for me and play out their wispy stage lives. Now I wait patiently for the cacophonous chattering, music and yes, noise to reign again.
… perhaps you’ll look up and hear the voices and the laughter of the people and the places of your past. And you’ll smile then too because you’ll know it is just some wisp of memory, not too important really, some laughing ghosts that cross a man’s mind, that are a part of this Twilight Zone.
