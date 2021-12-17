It was 1970 and I bought a record album — you know, those old vinyl discs that are ancient artifacts, for the most part.
The album changed my life: “The Original Cast Album of Company.” I knew of Stephen Sondheim through his lyrics for “West Side Story,” “Gypsy” (my favorite musical) and his music and lyrics for “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” However, I wasn’t prepared for the mind-blowing music and lyrics that were “Company.”
I grew up with the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein. Their works were the standard against which musicals were judged for the first half of the 20th century. They were driven by plot and the music was integrated and moved the plot forward. This was thanks primarily to Oscar Hammerstein, whose experiments with the art form dated back to his early integrated work with Jerome Kern and “Showboat.”
Sondheim, who was a protégé of Hammerstein, along with Hal Prince and later James Lapine, dominated the last half century of the musical world. Sondheim took the art form and tackled a wide array of subjects and created a musical vocabulary that would establish him at the pinnacle of his craft.
And it all began with “Company,” a look at the urban landscape of relationships and marriage that utilized pastiche and the revue format. Then going further, with songs that commented on the action. All of it happening within the lead character Bobby’s mind in a moment on the occasion of his 35th birthday. And the music soared, emotionally underscoring the action along with his acerbic, witty and inventive lyrics. Wow! It was earthshaking, edgy, and welcomed by this young actor just beginning his love affair with musical theater. I wore out the first album, immediately purchasing a second.
Then came the fantastical and evocative “Follies …”
Then the luxurious 19th century lushness of “A Little Night Music;” wherein he gave us “Send in the Clowns.”
Then “Pacific Overtures” told the story of the opening of Japan to trade with America.
Then he gave us the brilliant, dark, Gothic masterpiece “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”
Then some of his most energetic and exciting music in “Merrily We Roll Along.”
He followed it with a piece of pure art about art, bringing order to chaos in “Sunday in the Park with George.”
Next there was “Into the Woods” with current riffs overlaid on a fairy tale that wasn’t.
Following that was the austere and provocative “Passion,” his over-the-top American history satire seen through the eyes of its Assassins and his final Road Show. At his death, he was writing a musical about the film artist Luis Buñuel.
Heroes are not immortal, and one of mine, Stephen Sondheim, has left the metaphorical stage. His passing is a major loss to the American musical theater. Even though none of his shows became a commercial hit after “Forum,” his legacy will live for generations and long after many of his contemporaries are long forgotten. He now stands atop the pantheon of great musical theater artists along with his mentors. Godspeed, Mr. Sondheim.
Meanwhile, back at the Old Town Playhouse, this weekend is the Young Company’s “Holiday Cabaret,” a winsome walk through the traditional and non-traditional Christmas Holiday songbook. It runs tonight and tomorrow at 7 p.m. and a matinee Saturday at 2 p.m. We hope you’ll take it in along with your shopping. And don’t forget that “Frozen, Jr.” arrives onstage in January.
Happy holidays to all!
