What a crazy and amazing time it has been here at the Old Town Playhouse and at theaters across the country as we all begin anew.
Who knew we’d discover three speeds the world moved at — pre-COVID, COVID-19 and re-opening?
That pre-COVID world I knew well. It moved apace and I was immersed in it. Keeping umpteen balls in the air at all times, not acknowledging the pressure that we all maintained. It was just normal for me and my colleagues.
Then the pandemic — and what a world that was. The brakes came on. The world slowed down, way down. I truly understood the idea of stasis: Everything at rest.
At first it was miserable. I certainly didn’t know what to do with myself. Then we started on some projects at OTP just to get through. The online world became the office. We Zoomed meetings. We streamed several created productions. I even co-wrote and produced an original podcast “Stage of Fools: How High the Moon.” But the world moved slowly, and eventually, I got used to it.
Now we are in reopening mode, and boy, despite our planning, were we unprepared! Our world started to move at nearly the pace of the pre-COVID world and caught everyone off-guard. We had to start tossing all the balls back up in the air. Who knew we comfortably moved that fast once upon a time?
More importantly, the world had dramatically changed, and we were challenged to meet it head on. Despite a few hiccoughs, we managed and the 21-22 season is off to a good start. Two shows under our belts, and four more in motion. I mean, here it is October and we’re already rehearsing Christmas material.
One of the best things to come with the new season for us is the growth of Aged to Perfection. Our seniors are now investing time working on improvisation, and it opened a whole new world to them.
They are doing far more than comic sketch work in their workshops as they address and explore more serious issues that affect seniors and more. It’s an exciting time for the group as they learn more about theater and themselves. What was once frightening to some is now energizing them.
Reopening has been tough for many theaters, and we are approaching it on a global level thanks to Music Theatre International, our primary licensor of musicals. This Nov. 12-13, theaters across the world will all produce the newly created show: “All Together Now!”
“All Together Now! — A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre” is our opportunity to join theaters around the world to locally produce and perform an exclusive musical revue featuring songs from MTI’s beloved catalog of shows. The numbers just keep growing — more than 2,500 theaters as of Monday in 40 countries and all 50 states!
“All Together Now” is a musical revue, providing performance and rehearsal materials free of charge and giving OTP the chance to bring back patrons for a benefit event of music and joy. This is not to be missed. If you’ve ever experienced one of our Gala shows, you know how thrilling this kind of revue can be. It’s your chance to come support your Old Town Playhouse and celebrate live theater!
And be sure to get your tickets for “The Savannah Sipping Society.” It’s one of the funniest and most popular plays of the past few years, and we can’t wait to bring it alive for you beginning Nov. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.