In May of 1961, President John Kennedy tasked the nation to reach the moon within the decade.
You could count me in.
In June 1962 John Glenn orbited the earth. I was rapt. Christmas 1963 my parents gave me a telescope. As a 13-year-old, my love affair with the stars began in earnest. The mysteries of the night sky only deepened for me. I would never look at the sky the same way again.
That next year I began a pen pal relationship with a scientist from the Jet Propulsion Laboratories in California, who would send me the latest images of the moon they had received.
It was a magical time of exploration and learning for me. I used them for a science fair exhibit for which I received honorable mention for originality.
I was moved by President Kennedy’s push to get to the moon. I was going to be an astronaut like every other kid in America.
That dream stayed alive until the Air Force told me my eyes weren’t good enough. The dream may have died, but my love for the stars continued to burn brightly. Time and tide may have changed that goal, but I never fell out of love with the night sky.
A few years ago, at conference, I heard about “Silent Sky,” a wonderful new play by Lauren Gunderson, about Henrietta Leavitt.
Many of her plays live at the intersection between science and art. She was unfamiliar with Henrietta Leavitt when she began her journey to write this story, as was I upon reading it. What a fascinating and incredibly important person she was in our astronomical history.
Leavitt, working as a “computer” (you may recall the women of NASA 50 years later who were still known as “computers” and depicted in the film “Hidden Figures”). While working at Harvard she discovered the mathematical correlation between the luminosity and the time it took for particular stars, known as Cepheid Variable stars, to pulse. With that discovery Leavitt opened up the night sky. Her work added dimension and a depth of new understanding. She reached for the stars and found the universe. Edwin Hubble, who subsequently measured our Universe, credits Leavitt for the discovery that enabled him to do so.
To think that this is only a play about the stars does it a great disservice.
It is a play about science, religion and art. It is a play about women’s rights in the age of suffragism. It is a play about the secular and the spiritual, feminism, and war. It is a play about the transition from the industrial age to the age of new science ultimately pitting Isaac Newton against Albert Einstein.
There is much wonder in this play about these once unsung women who forged a pathway not only in science but in politics and life in this country. Leavitt embodied all of it during her short life and would have been awarded the unshared Nobel Prize in physics had she lived. Sad that more than a quarter century would pass before a woman would be singularly honored.
“Silent Sky” opens tonight at the Old Town Playhouse and runs through the 21st of March. I hope you will come and celebrate this woman with us in this magnificent and emotionally moving play as it describes her science beautifully and understandably. There’s a reason Lauren Gunderson is the most produced playwright in America today.
My friend, Tom Czarny, got it right when he, a Harvard graduate in physics himself, gave me and my cast a lesson in the science Henrietta Leavitt explored. He called her graphic representation of the Cepheids “simple and perfect. A work of art … It should hang in the Louvre!”
I agree wholeheartedly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.