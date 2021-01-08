It’s 2021! Time to reflect, resolve and move forward — even at the Old Town Playhouse.
Last year was an ever-changing landscape of diminution as our ability to remain active lessened at every turn. Nonetheless, we managed to keep a small, yet vital, profile with our patrons and volunteers.
Everywhere we turned there were new challenges for us as we struggled to keep as many people employed as we could, and the many dedicated volunteers as engaged as COVID guidelines would allow. Now that is even fewer as the times are still demanding lesser contact.
Still, we were able to mount an active summer program ‘Under the Tent’ that was successful in maintaining COVID requirements and allowed for moderate socializing. Just being in the same outdoor place with each other was enough to buoy our collective spirits.
Since then, we have produced three virtual events: “Phantasms of a Fevered Imagination,” “A Christmas Cabaret” and “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.” All well received. There is also an ongoing podcast, The Volunteer Table, that offers a more personal view of our volunteers and their histories with the Playhouse and theater in general.
Each of these last few events demanded skills of us that weren’t originally in our wheelhouse but have become a part of what we as a theater can now offer and most certainly will in the future. These types of events can extend our audience reach even beyond our regional audience.
Now we reach 2021. I know I resolve to do as much as I am able given our current COVID restrictions whether virtual or otherwise. Barring any miraculous change of events, it is clear it will be mid-year at least before we are able to perform in-person live theater.
Meanwhile, there are new projects afoot for the near future as we are able to bring together the pieces and people we need to make them a reality. For February we are planning a staged readers project with the working title: The Parker Project. It’s a series of pieced written by the great urban satirist Dorothy Parker. Also nearing written completion is an episodic podcast: “Between the Lines.” Following an intrepid troupe of Community Theater denizens as they mount a musical that never was nor should be, this is an original comic piece developed and written by a few volunteers. Soon it will begin recording and released as COVID allows. “[title of show]” on hold for the last year may see its way to streaming later this spring.
This is also a good time to review our core values — creativity, quality, variety, inclusiveness, integrity, community engagement, awareness, fiscal responsibility, volunteers and education. All the OTP committees and board are looking at these 10 values. Where we are, where we are going and how we can improve.
We are also looking at the 2021-2022 season as our next likely chance to get back to what we know we do best — producing live theater. We are reviewing possible shows to entertain and enlighten our patrons and help heal our hearts, minds and souls. That is what we do, for we are storytellers first and foremost. And there are so many wonderful stories to tell. Happy New Year! The best is yet to come.
