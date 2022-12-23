It’s that (most wonderful) time of year.
The holidays are upon us and for another brief moment Old Town Playhouse is quiet once again. “The Spongebob Musical” was a hit, offering much enjoyment. Coming in January is the Young Company’s “Clue, High School Edition,” which is murderously funny.
The Young Company’s Holiday Cabaret sang in the season with joy and wonder featuring 11 of the Young Company singers. It was a wonderfully cozy home setting that brought waves of nostalgia to elders like me of fondly remembered Christmas television specials like the Andy Williams, Bing Crosby, and King Family annual programs that I watched as a boy. Wrapped in the quiet and solitude within the Playhouse, now, I tend to wax philosophic about the experience of theater.
Recently, I have been immersed, reading “An Immense World” by Ed Yong. It is a fascinating exploration of how animals sense the world around them and opened me up to other ways of sensing the world. I almost said “seeing” the world — and that’s part of Yong’s point. Humans are so tuned in to the visual, we express much of our understanding of the world around us in visual terms.
The author takes great pains not to show this through typical human metaphors. Rather Yong asks the reader to imagine animals, great, small and humans as well, all in a room. Then he asks us to consider how each perceives that room-as-world through their individual senses. He then takes us on an in-depth exploration of those perceptions for each of the senses as they are experienced. It’s a heady and utterly fascinating subject and Yong creates a rich tapestry blending sciences that encourage one to break out of the “sensory bubble” that we humans experience.
Long story slightly short, this got me thinking about the sensory bubble within a show in the theater. How great pains are taken by directors and designers to manipulate the sensory environment the audience experiences to emphasize or underscore the point of view and the world the play or musical inhabits.
Those who came to “The Spongebob Musical,” for example, were awash at various times in a range of blue and green hued lighting indicative of the ocean. Maybe this is obvious on the one hand. On the other, however, are the subtle changes that are available to us through the use of LED lighting, which, rather than a single color as would have been the case when using gelled lighting only a couple of years ago, now can change, as needed, into literally millions of subtle color changes throughout a single scene, let alone an entire play.
This focusing of attention to what is happening, where and with whom and underscoring the scene with elements (lighting, sound, props, costumes and sets) supports the emotional content. This is the palette we work with onstage. These can be used to great effect, creating a new world for all to experience sensorily.
It is this sense memory enhanced by those bits of technical magic that imbues us with nostalgia when we look upon a stage where a firelit living room drenched in a warm blend of red and amber lighting, and the sounds of jingling bells and a traditional season’s song come together and transport us to another time and place.
Now the shows are closed, and the theater only echoes those songs of the past. Today not a creature is stirring, not even a mouse. Happy Holidays!
