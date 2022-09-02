It was a dark and stormy night …
So begins the clichéd mystery tale, whereby a group of seemingly innocent and unconnected people are brought together at a mansion/island/lodge (insert your favorite location) and are caught in a brutal storm that keeps them together as murder and mayhem ensue. Agatha Christie is, if not the queen, then the “Mother of the Golden Age Detective Mystery” who grew-up in the 1930s and created the template that many writers continue to follow today.
I am one of them.
I have been working on a couple of mysteries that I hope to finish one of these days, maybe in my retirement. One is a story that has been percolating, one might say festering for more than 30 years! I do this for fun and maybe one day I will even be lucky enough to see one published. The point is, I am a huge fan of the mystery genre, whether in book form or on large and small screens, and most importantly, for this moment on the stage.
There was a time when mysteries abounded on the stage, but they fell into disfavor for many years. Now they are experiencing a welcome resurgence making me a happy theatergoer and practitioner. So, it is exciting that we are opening 2022-2023’s exciting season with just such a show.
Agatha Christie’s classic “Murder on the Orient Express” opens Sept. 23 in a new adaptation by Ken Ludwig, one of the most prolific and better playwrights of our time. He brings wry humor and a deft writing style that is perfect for the 21st century. Ludwig’s clever adaptation boasts all the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Dame Agatha’s celebrated novel.
Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but, by morning, it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer — in case he or she decides to strike again.
This winning combination is not to be missed, but before this play takes stage, you can join us for some other events as well.
To get you into the spirit of the Deco Age, we kick everything off with the Black & White Gala at the City Opera House on Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. We’re “Puttin’ on the Ritz” for the return of this annual fundraising event that we do hope you will join us for. A great dinner, live and silent auctions, and the signature entertainment, the OTP Gala is known to guarantee a well-spent evening of fun and glitz.
With an eye toward our commitment to collaborative partnerships, the Grand Traverse Pavilions and the Old Town Playhouse are partnering to present “Mrs. Kelly’s Journey Home,” the story of a woman’s journey from Ireland to America and her struggle with dementia in her later years. It is a moving, joyous exploration of love, roots and family with solo performer and daughter Breeda Miller employing heart and humor to bring multiple characters to vivid life. Performances are Sept. 16-17 at the Playhouse.
Finally, the Young Company fall session of classes takes off on Sept. 6, culminating in a combined performance of “Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon, Kids!” in November, an adaptation of the fourth of Mary Pope Osborne’s award-winning fantasy adventure books.
We’ll see you “on the boards” soon … maybe it’ll even be a dark and stormy night!
