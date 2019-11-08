Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.