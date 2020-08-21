For the past few weeks we’ve been deeply involved the summer “Theatre under the Tent” series at the Old Town Playhouse. A number of scattered events have grown to a full schedule over the next few weeks with considerations for extending the offerings further into September as long as the weather holds. These outdoor events, masked and socially distant,have offered a respite from the restricted activities demanded by COVID. And it is wondrous.
I worked on four performances of “Love Letters” during this time with four different couples. From that perspective, I am amazed by the distinct differences in performance. Not caliber nor quality, as these have been some of our best veteran performers, but rather the interpretation and presentation of the piece. Same words, same circumstances, yet distinctly different presentations. The emotions we were swept up into in each performance varied dramatically. In each case, however, the story cried out to be heard and shared with an audience. There to share in a communal moment with each other. To laugh, reminisce, cry and rejoice. To immerse themselves in the moment; to become part of the stories themselves. It is a mesmerizing communion of life. And got me thinking.
What is “essential” during these times? One has to acknowledge that there are truly essential people and tasks that respond to the things that threaten physical life and economy. Still, my brief experience with our own attempts to remain alive and relevant as a theater and performance venue tells me we too are “essential.”
I have labored my entire adult life with the idea that theater is a vital part of any community and therefore has its place. Only during this time have I truly begun to understand the essential nature of the arts; even in the time of pandemic … maybe especially so.
The Middle Ages a time of political instability, and a pandemic known as the Black Death that devastated the population of Europe, gave rise to the Renaissance, a time where theater, architecture, the arts and science exploded. It was a time of rebirth and the arts led the way there. The seeds for this resurgence were laid in the midst of these most difficult of times. As I believe the seeds are once again being sown and will, once more, result in a resurgence of new art and science unlike any ever seen before.
We have to be creative now, and I see more and more people coming together to make this happen out of our great societal need to forge new stories to bring us together. I may sound overly optimistic, but it’s in my nature.
In these socially harsh times it may be easy to dismiss theater, but I am here to say it is “essential.”
The need to attend our spiritual lives is as essential as is attending to our immediate and,at times, overpowering physical needs.
This great desire to attend to our community forms the very basis for civilization itself. From this we derive our religious practice through which some of our most important stories are formalized, ritualized and historically, mythologized.
Theater expresses the more earthbound of our stories rooted in daily experience.
There are still many opportunities to enjoy our friends and neighbors on stage and in the audience at “Theatre under the Tent” at the Old Town Playhouse. We want to sing, we need to share … we must tell our stories.
That is essential.
From the depths of silence must rise a joyful noise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.