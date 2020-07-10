Having recently returned from a trip to the “Twilight Zone,” something’s afoot as we here in Traverse City and at the Old Town Playhouse rise from the ashes of the COVD-19 shutdown to open up businesses and reestablish our lives with all the new prescriptions we must follow for our safety and security.
So, I shift from the land of the lost and step into this very “Brave New World” we are all facing.
Lest I sound too presumptuous about reopening, I like to err on the side of optimism. And though it will still be awhile before we reopen our building to full-blown productions inside, we are busy looking at alternatives and new ways we can present theater, especially online, thereby keeping our promise to the community to produce “entertainment and education in the theater arts.”
One of our greatest challenges has been our Young Company and the activities that so engage our staff and students each summer with camps and classes. Our stellar theater teachers have been hard at work with virtual camp this year.
These talented people and their students have spent entire days working virtually, as they process the world of theater while working on the production of Disney’s “Moana, Jr.” with music by the now ubiquitous Lin Manuel-Miranda. This summer camp with workshops is extremely well-received. It has been an intensely creative and demanding learning curve for all involved. I must deeply thank everyone for their dedication to the challenges.
While the Young Company is moving forward, it is only one arena we are immersed in now.
The other big news for us is the newly created “Theatre under the Tent.”
This new line of programming will run on various dates throughout July and August and will feature special events, small-scale theatrical productions and open-mic nights. These events will be held open-air, under a tent on the OTP property at 8th and Cass streets; masked and socially distant seating are mandated both by the state requirements and OTP’s guidelines.
We will be limiting seating of these events, but where we have the licensing and appropriate clearances, we will begin streaming the events, if possible. Again, huge learning curve, but very exciting.
You can look forward to several special events including “Frankly Sinatra” with Doc Probes and David Chown and, later in the summe,r Doc returns with Donna Probes and their guests in an evening of the “Old Town Home Companion.”
We are also gearing up a reboot of Nora and Delia Ephron’s “Love, Loss and What I Wore.”
It was a hit when performed last February, right before we shuttered our doors. We also will be presenting some very special husband and wife couples in a series of performances of the A. R. Gurney classic “Love Letters.”
Late in August we will also bring our annual Young Company “Showstoppers!” featuring the Advanced Musical Theatre students ... plus more events will be added as we are able.
As if that’s not enough, I am now involved with some volunteers developing an original 10-episode podcast that looks at the comic side of community theater to premiere as we are able in September. We will also be featuring interviews with our many volunteers throughout next season, as well as reader’s theater for presentation and streaming.
Phew! We haven’t even re-opened, and I am already getting tired! You can keep track of plans at OTP by checking our website. You can also keep up with us through Facebook; like us and share if you are of a mind. Hope to see you all soon. I’m finally learning how to recognize people when they are wearing their masks! Be safe!
