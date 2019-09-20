Wow — for the last month, I have been overwhelmed with work. Getting ready for the season opener at the Old Town Playhouse has occupied me day and night. More than usual. Much more.
I literally found myself working all day and well into the evenings as well as weekends. Not the standard practice, but with so much activity, and all-hands-on-deck, it required extra of me these last few weeks. Today, though, as I write this, a week before it will see print, I am waiting …
Last evening I hurried to finish my work. I needed to because I had to take some time off. With all the lead-up to opening night, I feel kind of bad that I will miss it — the first opening I’ve missed in many years. You see, I have been cast in a film. You heard that right. I am about to appear in a Rich Brauer film. It’s a small role, but it’s a thrill to be doing it; my first in a feature-length film. It’s the sequel to his previous comedy, “Frozen Stupid.” I am portraying a pawnbroker and appear in a single scene, and we are filming on the day OTP kicks off its season. And so I am waiting …
My scene was to have begun a little while ago, but due to circumstances beyond everyone’s control, they are now filming the day’s shoot out of sequence and I am on hold for a while. While I wait, I have the pleasure of meeting Mark Martin, tournament fisherman extraordinaire and hunter. Mark’s a really nice man. Very personable. He’s also part of the film “talent.” His big scene is actually tomorrow, but he’s got his boats and other pros coming in today, so he’s hanging tight for their arrival.
As we chat, he talks of his time growing up and spending summers in TC, fishing the run-off from sewers for brook trout and working the jelly filler for bismarcks at his grandad’s bakery.
My scene finally begins about noon, and the remainder of the day is lost in a whirlwind of activity, 15 people in a space the size of a breadbox, BIG hot lights, turned-off fans, temperature rising outside and in, takes and retakes.
“Sound … speed … action.” Moving lights, cameras. “See that shadow?” Moving more lights. “That take looked really good. Can we get one more?” Which turns into three more, then close-ups with three different lenses. “Cut …that’s a wrap for Phil Murphy!” Everybody applauds. I’m done. The crew is on to their next sequence shoot and I’m on my way home. Harder work than I ever imagined. Exhausting. But what fun.
My other role, the one at OTP, is changing. This is a good thing. I am looking retirement in the face and, as such, the organization is moving into succession mode. But that’s just background noise. In reality, the OTP is busier than its ever been — and so am I.
As I mentioned, it’s the opening of the 60th anniversary season and much ado is being made of it. Sprucing up the building inside and out — the things you see — and expanding, re-organizing and fine-tuning many of the operations — the things you typically don’t see but that are likely to be felt for many years to come. It is an exciting time of change and transition at OTP.
Nonetheless, the show must go on. And so it does, with the opening last Friday of the Oscar Wilde comedy, “The Importance of Being Earnest.” What a wonderful way to kick off our celebratory season. I hope you’ll find your way to this incredibly witty play that stands the test of time as it skewers the pretensions and impropriety that plague society now as much as it did in Wilde’s time in the waning days of Victoria’s England.
Everyone here is working on all cylinders at the OTP and it is clear that we are at a moment of needed organizational expansion. It will be near impossible for me to maintain this pace indefinitely, but for right now it sure is exhilarating. Now I’m just waiting to hear, not quite yet, though I know that time is coming: “Cut … that’s a wrap for Phil Murphy!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.