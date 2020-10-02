Summer has ended, and Old Town Playhouse has now seen the sun set of their “Theatre under the Tent” series.
It was a challenging and interesting experiment during this time of masking and social distancing. We presented concerts, open events and theatrical events including the TSO Chamber Group, Interlochen Faculty Musicians, Rebooted, The Upside Down and more. There were a number of performances that included good OTP friends Doc and Donna Probes. David Chown, Miriam Pico and Laurie Sears kicked off their new CD with a release event.
Add to this open mic events and theater, including a peek at performers from “[title of show]” and “Cabaret” that got sidelined last spring and it was a summer of enjoyable evenings.
Thanks to the efforts of many volunteers and staff it came off smoothly. There were some volunteers who were there to help all the time: Peg Brace, Kathy Verstraete, Dan Mello, Don Kuehlhorn in particular made much lighter work through their efforts. And last a thank-you to those who came out for the events. You’re why we do it.
As we head into the autumn months, things are slowing down just a bit. We have some events on tap: Though they won’t necessarily include live audiences, they will be filmed and streamed online for all to partake. At the end of October we present “Phantasms of a Fevered Imagination” — a series of macabre readings from the likes of Edgar Allen Poe, H.P. Lovecraft, O’Henry and Emily Dickinson among others. Directed by Terri Heffron, it will include original music by composer Cynthia Van Maanan. We are very excited to be presenting this.
Aged to Perfection Senior Readers will be recording their original works from their series of personal recollections that have been a favorite of audiences over the past four years known as “Selfies of a Spoken Kind.” A series podcast based on an original idea about a community theater putting on a show is on tap. Folks are also working on a “Christmas Cabaret” for December release. Watch the website for more infomation on our various programs.
Back in 1978 I had the pleasure of portraying Henry Higgins in “My Fair Lady” at OTP opposite a wonderful young performer as Eliza Doolittle. That young woman was Mychelle Hopkins, just starting her theater career. There are moments in any show that stick with you. This one was the moment when Eliza appeared in evening gown at the top of the stairs, radiant as she prepared to join me for the Queen’s Ball. I will always remember how she looked at that moment. I didn’t know then that the show was the beginning of a lifelong friendship.
She moved on quickly to other adventures — from her schooling at Western Michigan University, to stints with the circus and Children’s Theatre across some southern states. We lost touch during this time, only to be reacquainted upon her return to Kalamazoo Civic Theatre as associate artistic director. She was awarded a Fulbright scholarship along the way to becoming a Shakespearean scholar, among her many other talents. One of the smartest things I ever did was to hire her to run the OTP Young Company. Mychelle built that program carefully and with much love, and it shows in everything the Young Company does.
Mychelle quietly retired her position this week. I know she’ll still do things with OTP, but I will miss her being there daily. I am grateful for her friendship over these many years. That kind of professional and personal friend is hard to come by. And believe me when I tell you, I still see that beautiful young woman at the top of the stairs ready to take on her world.
