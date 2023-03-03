TRAVERSE CITY — An annual art show is making its post-pandemic return, with a new name and a new burst of color, texture, and creativity.
Through March 4, Right Brain Brewery presents “The Right Brain Phantasmagoria Art Exhibition for The Weird and Wonderful,” an exhibition featuring over two dozen artists from the Grand Traverse region.
Visitors to Right Brain’s expansive, funky venue will find artwork in a variety of media, including painting, drawing, photography, jewelry, and pottery. The artwork is available for purchase, with one hundred percent of the proceeds benefiting the artists.
“Phantasmagoria gives us a great opportunity to display the works of talented local artists who may have limited options for displaying their art,” says Right Brain owner Russell Springsteen. “We’re always looking for ways to celebrate the talents of our local art community and the large space we have here at Right Brain gives us the perfect venue for doing that.”
Phantasmagoria – which refers to a sequence of dreamlike or fantastical images – is a new take on the “Art Bomb” show concept that Right Brain Brewery and its partners at Studio Anatomy started several years ago. After a two year hiatus, Right Brain decided to organize the show internally, while maintaining its inclusive, exuberant spirit.
The show’s long and slightly unwieldy title is intentional. Right Brain marketing director Jim Young explains, “It’s a mouthful of a name, we know, but fitting because it’s kind of a packed event. There’s tons of art on the walls, and performances held on each reception day.”
More than an exhibit to be passively enjoyed, Phantasmagoria might be better described as an arts festival. The event premiered on Jan. 7 with an opening reception, followed by an encore reception on Feb. 11, and a closing reception on March 4. Each reception is a day-long affair, with live performances, music, portrait drawing, stilt walkers, and dancing.
Jeremy “Jah Sunny” Johnson-LeMieux is a D.J. and visual artist, and will exhibit both talents during Phantasmagoria. A world traveler, Jah Sunny grew up in southeast Michigan, and earned a BFA from Wayne State University. He connected with Right Brain Brewery while selling art at the National Cherry Festival. His artwork includes spiritual, graphical portraits and pieces inspired by musicians — what Jah Sunny calls his “fun art.”
The collection features a portrait of Prince that Jah Sunny made the week of his death, recalling his parents playing Prince on heavy rotation in the late 1970s and 1980s. Another piece that strikes a chord with the viewing public is an evocative mash-up of Judy Garland and Marilyn Monroe. Jah Sunny is also frequently commissioned to paint people’s pets, and has a sweet, smiling portrait of his dog Darla on display.
Liz Kennington has been an artist most of her life, and is currently working towards a degree in Visual Communication Arts at Northwestern Michigan College. She works in many mediums, including collage, sculpture, digital art, and mixed media — but her Phantasmagoria pieces are primarily watercolor and acrylic. On her wall, viewers will find quirky, surreal portraits and figurative work.
Three charming pieces depict exaggerated, 1920s flapper-style women in warm oranges and whimsical poses. A large work titled “Protect the Love” is rooted in emotion, and depicts an abstract figure wrapped around a heart.
“The piece is inspired by finding someone special that has shown me that I can love again,” says Kennington. “I wanted it to have a powerful message of love using only black, white, and red. Loose and yet concise paint strokes give it a feeling of calm and yet power.”
For those dreaming of warm beaches and blue water, Karen Hammond’s large scale pieces are the perfect antidote to the gray days of winter in northern Michigan. She uses epoxy resin, pigments, and real beach sand and pebbles to create vibrant, aerial views of shorelines and lakes. The liquid resin and natural materials give each piece great visual depth and life, inviting the viewer to imagine dipping their toes in the water.
“Michigan lakeshores speak for themselves,” says Hammond. “Beauty and serenity go a long way to inspire. Whether the beach is calm or splashing waves up on shore, there is so much beauty in it all. The feeling you have while walking along a beach is so peaceful and relaxing. I try to bring that feeling out in my artwork.”
Phantasmagoria is a diverse, wide ranging exhibition embodying a variety of media and perspectives. Artists were chosen through a juried selection process, aligned with Right Brain Brewery’s goal to be an inclusive and welcoming venue for local artists. With art covering almost every surface, visitors will want to make sure to look up, down, and all around to take in this one-of-a-kind show.
