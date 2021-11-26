TRAVERSE CITY — Like many musicians, Michael Crittenden developed a tight, affectionate bond with his pet — in this case, a beloved studio cat named Miss Paris Smith.
The Traverse City multi-instrumentalist and recording studio owner also has long hankered to produce what he calls an instrumental “Euro chill-out” album that’s a departure from the usual folk-rock music he’s churned out with the band Troll for Trout.
The result comes in the form of Crittenden’s new “Too Chillay for Cats” solo album — a recording filled with laid-back but melodic tracks recorded during the COVID pandemic when he finally had the time to create his “smoove” tribute to Miss Paris.
Featuring songs with titles such as “Calico Quarantine,” “Gonna Stay Inside Today” and, yes, “Too Chillay for Cats,” the collection officially gets released in November.
“Miss Paris passed away on July 3 at 19 years old. She was certainly an inspiration for the creation of it and was hanging in the studio during much of the recording,” said Crittenden, a Traverse City resident who owns and operates Mackinaw Harvest Studios in Grand Rapids.
Initially laying down tracks for the project at his Traverse City home while his studio was shut down during the pandemic, Crittenden eventually put the finishing touches on the 10-track affair earlier this year in Grand Rapids.
He credits everything from his love of smooth jazz artists to his penchant for ’80s synth-pop acts such as New Order for this instrumental amalgamation.
“Lots of influences. It sounds kind of like if Steve Winwood were to make a chill-out record with the Pet Shop Boys,” he said. “I’ve always loved the style of music and glad I finally got a chance to do some of it.”
Of course, Crittenden balances this solo endeavor with completion of the rootsier music he creates as frontman for Troll for Trout, which aims to release its first full-length studio album in more than a decade early next spring.
Crittenden had considered releasing his “Euro chill-out” album under a pseudonym but eventually decided to just use his real name for the project which will be available on streaming services in November.
“Easier that way and less confusing for people,” he said.
“I have some hard copies back from pressing. Still waiting on digital platforms to get it up and available on Spotify, etc. I suspect that will be finished up within a few weeks and it should be perfect timing because I wanted to wait until it was actually a bit chilly outside to release it.”
