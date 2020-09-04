TRAVERSE CITY — Every person has a story and every story needs a stage.
The COVID-19 pandemic may have taken the stage from “It’s Personal,” but the solo performance company simply pivoted to a new platform.
Founded by 2009 Traverse City Central High School graduate Riley Billingsley and fellow Columbia College theater major Liz Kummer, the “It’s Personal On Stage” performance group had just celebrated its fourth season at The Complex Hollywood in Los Angeles.
“We believe everyone has a story to tell and we want to make a space for that,” Billingsley said, boiling “It’s Personal” to a one-sentence statement.
“It’s Personal On Stage” has a different theme for each performance, held the fourth Thursday of every month.
“Crush,” a take on Valentine’s Day, was the theme for the first two performances of the fourth season in January and February.
Then theaters went dark in March as the coronavirus roared through the country, hitting the West Coast and California hard.
But the old Hollywood expression about the show must go on rang true.
With no stage to perform on, the storytelling performance became “It’s Personal Online” with a line through the “On Stage” portion of the logo.
The first online performance streamed on YouTube in May.
“Survival” was the theme for the first online show.
June’s was “Uncomfortable.”
“We thought, ‘What is a good theme to go into what’s going on in the world right now?’” Billingsley said.
Whether online or on stage, “It’s Personal” performers are not paid.
“They just do it because they want to do it and perform because they want to tell a story,” Billingsley said.
There is only one requirement and it’s right there in the title of the company.
“It’s always true,” Billingsley said. “Even though almost all our performers have a background in acting, everything they do is true. It’s taking their experience with something that goes with the theme and transforming it into a performance.
“It’s always a true story they’re telling.”
Each performance typically lasts 50 minutes to an hour with eight to 10 storytellers. Some tales are humorous and lighthearted. Others are shockingly honest and deeply personal.
Billingsley’s performance Aug. 27 in the second of the all-female shows was about flying from L.A. to Traverse City with her new dog, Nutmeg.
One of the performers following talked about battling bulimia her freshman year of college.
“We all come with different stories because we all have such different backgrounds,” Billingsley said.
A limited liability company, “It’s Personal” is funded by ticket sales when on stage. Donations sustain the organization whether the show is live or online.
Of the money raised at each monthly performance, 25 percent is donated to a charity; the Downtown Women’s Center for unhoused females was the July recipient.
“It’s Personal” also offers blogs, Wednesday workshops on a variety of subjects and other classes.
Billingsley and Kummer will help storytellers work on their tales in advance. Billingsley said rehearsals are actually easier to do at home.
“If they have a story to tell and are willing to work with us a little bit and take a little constructive criticism, we’ll find a space for them,” Billingsley added.
The July and August performances were all female shows, an annual collaboration between “It’s Personal” and a podcast discussing women who made — and then were forgotten — by history.
Billingsley said there is definitely a leaning toward females at “It’s Personal.” Besides the LLC being started by two women, the theater is female-owned, the stage manager is a woman and a lone male is on the five-person executive team.
While “It’s Personal” longs to return to live performances in Los Angeles, online has allowed an expansion into other areas. Billingsley said performances are livestreamed at 8:30 p.m. Eastern so “it’s a little more accessible to people all over the country.”
Billingsley said the online shows have been missing performers from one place — her hometown, where she is riding out the quarantine at her parents’ house.
“I would absolutely love it,” said Billingsley, who worked with the Young Company at the Old Town Playhouse for four summers before leaving for L.A.
“Since we’ve gone online, we’ve had people from New York, other parts of California, the South, the Midwest.
“I would love to have people from Traverse City also.”
Mychelle Hopkins, the education director at Young Company, said she is “not surprised at all” to see Billingsley become artistic director at a performance group. Hopkins said Billingsley comes from a theater family, performed on stage as a kid, but really shone as a summer camp assistant.
“She always was Johnny-on-the-spot,” Hopkins recalled, adding Billingsley was adept at mentoring the kids. “She was very organized, very passionate, very disciplined ... I couldn’t be more thrilled for her.”
While initially struggling to describe Billingsley’s infectious personality, Hopkins eventually found the right word.
“She’s effervescent,” Hopkins said. “You just feel a little intoxicated around her.”
