CEDAR — The little town of Cedar in Leelanau County has it all — a grocery store, an ice cream shop, a bar and now, a freshly-painted red bridge.
The iconic footbridge, faded over the years to a dull red, was lifted off its perch for a paint job. It also got some fresh decking, with the work done by volunteers.
“Everybody loves the color,” said Ray Pleva, who has long been a supporter of the park. “For Cedar being a Polish community there was no other color.”
The bridge is 62 feet long and at just 6 feet wide is strictly for pedestrians and snowmobiles crossing the Cedar River, Pleva said. Costs came in at under $13,000.
A ribbon-cutting and blessing of the bridge and park will take place starting at noon Saturday followed by a mini polka concert, with a stage set up near home plate on the softball field.
Two well-known polka bands, the Ray & Julie Watkowski Family Band and Larry and the Larks, will play until 2 p.m. Guests should bring a chair and a mask and be prepared to social distance.
Pleva has been working for a couple of years on trying to raise money for improvements at the park that include dredging the river — noted on maps as Victoria Creek — and adding docks, a launch for small motorboats and a universally accessible kayak launch. The $1.3 million project would also include a larger pavilion, an improved playground, a boat wash station and permanent bathrooms.
Funding of $970,000 for the Cedar River Marina is included in Bill 151 passed by the state legislature earlier this year, but it has yet to be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“It got to the governor’s desk three weeks before COVID-19 and hasn’t gone anywhere,” Pleva said.
The well-used park has tennis and pickleball courts and ball fields where leagues play every summer. Pleva boasts that it is the largest park per capita in northern Michigan.
Ron Novak, a Solon Township trustee, has lived in Cedar his whole life.
“I’ve always felt that the river was like a diamond in the rough,” Novak said. “The community of Cedar has certainly not taken advantage of that.”
Novak, who is also treasurer for the Cedar Chamber of Commerce, thinks an improved park would benefit the entire area.
“I certainly think that would be a boost to our economy,” he said.
The Cedar River has 10 creeks flowing into it and provides about half of the water for Lake Leelanau, which is the 14th largest lake in the state.
A no-wake zone on the 90- to 125-foot-wide river keeps things quiet.
“Once you go around the first bend you swear you’re in a different country,” Pleva said.
Pleva, who is 78, remembers when, along with the road bridge there was a train bridge across the Cedar River until the late 1950s.
The train ran from Traverse City to Lake Leelanau, with a junction in Solon Township that headed south to Manistee.
Cedar had a pickle factory, as well two lumber mills on one side of the river and a shingle mill on the other. There was cedar shingle siding on barns all over the county, Pleva said.
“Everybody was lumbering in the county because we had trees galore,” Pleva said. “The river was handy for lumbering.”
Pleva’s dad, Joseph Pleva, had a small store in Cedar where you could buy groceries, clothing and other necessities. It was the kind of store where customers told the grocer what they wanted and he got it and put it on the counter for them.
“Women’s corsets were a big seller,” Pleva said. “They were one-size-fits-all because they had strings and you just kept pulling and pulling.”
Pleva in 1946 opened a butcher shop and meat market in Cedar near where his father’s store was. The store closed in February, just before the pandemic hit.
A rock that has stood for several years near his shop has also been moved across the street to the park. The rock, 7 feet tall, 5 feet wide and weighing in at 22,000 pounds, was found near Lake Leelanau by a farmer who was clearing his field and kept hitting it with his plow.
Pleva was buying some rocks and someone suggested he check it out. He had it hauled to a vacant lot next to his store and it has been there ever since, he said.
The Cedar park came to be when Solon Township purchased the property from Pleva’s uncle.
Pleva, who lived about a mile up the road from his shop, would go by the park every day on his way to work and had to look at how bad it was — filled with silt, weeds and cattails and the posts from the old train bridge.
He got involved and worked with the township to get a park built. That was in 1983 and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources funded about 90 percent of the project.
Both polka bands playing Saturday have ties to the park. Julie Watkowski, nee Fleis, grew up in Cedar and her father, Edward V. Fleis, was the engineer for the original park. Larry Fleis, of Larry and the Larks, is Edward’s son and is the engineer for the current project.
“He’s taken over the project from where his dad left off,” Pleva said.
