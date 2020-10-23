TRAVERSE CITY — For the past decade, the Parallel 45 Theatre has re-imagined storylines.
“Parallel 45 was inspired … to re-imagine well-known stories by changing the lens through which they are traditionally seen,” said Erin Anderson Whiting, executive director.
“By shifting the perspective — or focus — of a story, we often find new truths within it, and also discover aspects that make it relevant in our current times.
“With play, joy, and intellectual rigor, we attack the notion that there is one correct way to look at the world,” she said of the Traverse City-based, nonprofit theatrical company.
It began 10 years ago with a budget of $14,000, but has since grown to have an annual budget of $750,000.
In 2010, Whiting said they “were happy with a few hundred people seeing our first show.”
Fast forward to the 2019 summer festival when 3,000 attended.
“Our growth has been pretty remarkable,” said Whiting. “When we began, we were a company of passionate professional artists, starting from scratch, with all the artists, designers, administrators and technicians working for little, or no, money. We experienced the growing pains of all start-up businesses.”
A 501©(3) nonprofit organization, Whiting said, “We’re still a business.”
“The only difference is that we’re driven by mission, rather than profit,” she said. “We’ve had challenges and victories in the income areas of both philanthropy and ticket sales, especially in the early years when very few people knew who we were.
“We had to weave a visual for potential supporters that was largely visionary — ‘this is what this could be’ — and trust that, if we built it, they would come.”
Guided by an 11-member board of directors, Parallel 45 currently has five full-time, year-round staffers, three administrative part-time, and last year employed 62 actors, technicians, designers, directors, and stage members.
“We do not have a locked-in ‘company’ that performs/produces every show, or season,” said Whiting. “We cast each season as a new and unique entity, often re-engaging with familiar artists, but also holding auditions to incorporate new talent. In early 2020, we held our off-site auditions in Chicago, where we worked with a Chicago-based casting director.”
So how does Parallel 45 “re-imagine” the stories it presents to its audiences?
“For example, many people have seen ‘A Streetcar Named Desire,’ or they read it in school, or they simply know a few famous lines from the show, (such as) ‘I always depended on the kindness of strangers,’ or ‘Stellllllllaaaaa,’” said Whiting.
“‘Streetcar’ is a wonderful play, but most people think they know what’s it’s about a sad, delusional woman whose mental illness causes havoc in her life and the lives of those around her.
“But, there’s another way to look it, and it starts with questioning the iconic, conventional belief about this story: what if Blanche DuBois wasn’t simply dismissed as ‘ crazy?’” she said. “What if her actions were perfectly understandable in the context of her life? And what if her biggest problem wasn’t her ‘insanity,’ but the conditions of her life, and society, that made her that way?”
Parallel 45 performed their re-examination of “A Streetcar Named Desire” in 2016.
“The production had a new energy because it presented Blanche as a strong protagonist, instead of simply a victim,” said Whiting. “This was all done through the director’s very exacting point of view, without ever changing a word of the script that the audience knows and loves.
“This demonstrates one of our taglines very well: ‘Familiar Stories for the Adventurous Mind.’ While we do produce a lot of familiar stories, we also produce new plays, and contemporary work. The professional theatre industry is thirsty for new voices, new material, and new stories, and we are committed to bringing these to northern Michigan, as well.”
As illuminating as the company’s past 10 years have been, its future seems just as bright.
In November, Parallel 45 will partner with the National Writers Series to bring Larissa FastHorse’s “The Thanksgiving Play,” to their ever-growing audience.
“We are so excited about the opportunity to partner with the National Writers Series, as we’re both celebrating our 10th birthdays,” said Whiting. “We had hoped NWS would include playwrights in their line-up of incredible writers for a long time, and we found the opportunity this year with Larissa FastHorse’s “The Thanksgiving Play.”
“Every winter/spring, Parallel 45 holds a free-to-the-public series of staged play-readings. In early 2020, ‘The Thanksgiving Play’ was our first in this year’s series. We performed twice, one at Interlochen and once at Glen Arbor Arts Center.”
Then, said, Whiting, “... the pandemic paused us.”
“When NWS transitioned their summer and fall events to a virtual format, we were excited by the opportunity, and we reached out to ask if they’d be interested in co-producing an event,” said Whiting.
Whiting said ticket-buyers will receive a link that will allow them to watch a Parallel 45-produced virtual staged reading of “The Thanksgiving Play,” which will be followed immediately by the NWS interview with the playwright, Larissa Fasthorse, “... in the wonderful, conversational format that NWS has become so well known for in our region, including a Q&A from the viewers, via the Zoom chat feature.”
“The Thanksgiving Play” was one of the top 10 most-produced plays in America last year, and Ms. FastHorse is the first and only Native American playwright ever to be on that list,” said Whiting. “She is a powerhouse of the theater industry and we are so thrilled to have this opportunity to introduce her, and her work, to the Parallel 45 and NWS audiences.”
NWS co-founder and executive director Anne Stanton said “... the National Writers Series celebrates both the craft of the written word and the necessity of sharing those words with one another, something that couldn’t be more essential in these times.”
“We hope to get Larissa FastHorse into the Front Street Writers classroom to teach a class on playwriting — we are still awaiting word,” said Stanton. “FSW is a writing class held at the Career-Tech Center and co-taught with a teaching fellow, which NWS hires. We invite all of our visiting authors ‘in’ for a visit.”
Despite the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID crisis, Whiting said Parallel 45 will march on.
“Parallel 45 will be back in 2021, provided our plans remain in line with public health and legal guidelines,” said Whiting. “We plan to produce an innovative, high-energy summer festival that will allow us to stay connected to our community while protecting the health and safety of our artists and our audience.
“Having an outdoor performance venue significantly increases the safety of our events, however, we will be implementing additional safety measures to ensure maximum comfort and confidence for everyone involved, on stage and off.
“We plan to reconfigure our theater venue to accommodate only performers on the stage — as opposed to the current design that puts our audience beneath the tent in traditional three-quarter thrust seating — outfitted with required COVID modifications,” she said.
“The audience will be in socially-distanced seating on the lawn. Out of town artists will arrive two weeks before rehearsals begin in order to quarantine, while in-town artists will agree to strict safety protocols to ensure everyone’s health when their work together begins.”
So, how difficult has it been for Parallel 45 to negotiate its way through the COVID headache?
“COVID-19 has shaken the foundations of the theater industry, and really all the performing arts, for that matter,” said Whiting. “Hundreds of thousands of performers, technicians, and other theatre artists have lost their jobs — there simply is no work.”
Citing a study presented by the Brookings Institution, Whiting said “... the performing arts have lost nearly 1.4 million jobs in this country, including a $42.5 billion loss of sales and ticket revenue.
“When Parallel 45 made the difficult decision to cancel our summer 2020 festival, 62 people from across the country lost their summer employment,” she said.
“Parallel 45 was extremely grateful to be able to keep all our year-round staff on payroll, with a 20 percent salary reduction, to get us through the summer months.
“We are fortunate in that, as members of the creative sector, we are no strangers to out-of-the-box thinking, to pivoting quickly, to trying new things. And there have been some incredible results from that kind of nimble, resourceful thinking.
“There is also tremendous collaborative spirit,” she said. “Theaters across the country are reaching out to one another, disseminating information, and sharing solutions. Thanks to organizations like Theatre Communications Group — a nonprofit service organization that promotes professional nonprofit theater in the United States — we’ve come together as an industry to say, ‘how can we solve, together?’
“The innovation is pretty remarkable. A handful of summer theaters performed in 2020 and the rest of us are watching, learning, and listening — what worked, what didn’t? How can we modify their protocols for even greater success, both artistically and health and safety-wise?”
For more information contact Parallel45.org, or call 800-836-0717.
