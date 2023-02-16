My favorite columnist turned 80 yesterday.
It’s not that I don’t love my other fellow columnists here at northern Michigan’s finest newspaper; it’s just that Mike Terrell is a legend.
Mike has been writing about the outdoors for the Record-Eagle on and off since 1984. Me? I was in the 3rd grade, just learning how to write a sentence in 1984.
Some say, “age is only a number,” but Mike lives that mantra.
Eighty years young, Mike continues to opt outside and hike, bike, paddle, and ski like a champ.
His secret?
1. Four-legged adventure buddies
“I have to have a dog in my life,” Mike told me. He’s had many dogs over the years; now it’s Lulu, a 7-year-old goldendoodle.
“She gets me outside and is my companion every place I go,” Mike continued. “I still enjoy hiking, but I don’t hike with friends as much anymore, as I’ve slowed down a lot and hate to hold them up.”
Fortunately, Lulu is OK with going slow. Good girl, Lulu.
2. Be consistent — even when you don’t want to
Mike knows making a habit of getting outside every day is essential, especially during the winter. Given this winter’s weird weather of thick clouds and little snow, opting out requires intention and discipline. Mike agreed.
“It’s real. You know, weather like this can affect your mood. I make myself go out even though it’s hard.”
Most recently, Mike and Lulu hiked the Good Harbor Bay shore to look at the Manitous. Lulu was happy to return to the beach, which made Mike happy.
Regarding our well-being and happiness, regular habits to get outside win.
3. Bask in the sun — every time
Having lived in Traverse City since 1979, Mike knows we should never waste a chance to feel the winter sun.
“When the sun comes out, it’s like a magnet. Suddenly, something makes me want to get outside and enjoy it,” Mike explained.
Science agrees: sunlight sets our circadian rhythm for sleep-wake cycles, daytime energy, and mood. Never take winter sunshine for granted. Every time the sun comes out, so should you.
4. A good attitude goes a long way
It could be being born and raised in Stilesville, Indiana, where I hear the people are nice.
Or perhaps it’s because he’s been writing the very positive and welcoming “On The Trail” column for a decade, but Mike seems to have a good attitude about life.
His optimistic outlook reminds me of Churchill’s quote, “Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference.”
Fortunately, a good attitude is a choice we all get to make every day.
Be like Mike and choose wisely.
5. Embrace technology
Mike used to be a big cross-country skier but has recently discovered winter mountain biking, thanks to his electric fat bike.
“I only ski once or twice a winter now. I don’t have the flexibility I used to, and I don’t fall as gracefully as I did when I was younger, either.”
Mike now rides his electric fat bike all over northern Michigan, including trails at the Vasa, Cadillac Pathway, Glacial, and Hanson Hills.
As a physical therapist and community health advocate, I’m a big fan of this technology. E-bikes are a game changer for many. They have leveled the playing field to help get more people off the couch, off the screen, and outside in the woods.
Mike agreed, “If I didn’t have an e-bike, I wouldn’t be out there riding the trails like I do now.”
Thinking of Mike riding in the woods, hiking on the beach with Lulu, or basking in the winter sunshine gives me a reason to smile.
Eighty reasons, actually.
“As long as I can still get outside and enjoy it, I will keep going.”
Keep going, Mike. And happy birthday.
