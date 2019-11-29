If You Go

Next month, The Bay Community Theatre will show "The Nutcracker," originally performed live by The Royal Ballet on Dec. 8, 2016. Screenings are set for Dec. 13-15 at 1 and 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.thebaytheatre.com.

The State Theatre will live-stream "The Nutcracker," performed by the Bolshoi Ballet from the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.stateandbijou.org.