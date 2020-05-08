TRAVERSE CITY — As concert and festival cancellations continue to pile up, Michigan musicians, festivals and organizations increasingly have turned to live-stream versions of their performances and events.
Take the online “Sing Me Home Festival” which is wrapping up its fourth week of live-stream concerts featuring regional stars such as Traverse City’s May Erlewine and The Accidentals, along with other well-known Michigan artists.
“There’s nothing that can replace the connection, intimacy and energy of an in-person live music experience. I miss that so much, both as a performer and a music fan,” said Chris Good, an Ann Arbor-based musician and activist who launched the festival last month as a partnership between his band, Friends with the Weather and the Manchester Church of the Brethren.
“But I have to admit that the magic of these live streams has surprised me, like I think it has for many. I’ve witnessed moments of poignant vulnerability, community connection, grace and solidarity, comfort and inspiration.
“I never could’ve imagined having so much of my community and live music experience through my device, yet these moments are undeniably real and powerful as we are all physically distant yet yearning for social connection.”
For the “Sing Me Home Festival” — which this week featured three nights of music and online activities (including a Thursday night “in-the-round” session featuring Earthwork Music songwriters Samantha Cooper, Elizabeth Pixley-Fink, Amber Hasan, Audra Kubat and Traverse City native Dede Alder) — performances take place through Facebook Live on the Sing Me Home Festival’s Facebook page.
Good said the “completely unexpected” online series arose after the COVID-19 crisis ramped up just as he was preparing to announce his inaugural, in-person Sing Me Home Festival planned for October in his hometown of North Manchester, Ind.
“The initial feelings of disappointment and grief that I had when we decided to delay our launch quickly transformed into creative envisioning as we saw an opportunity to live into the festival’s mission in a completely different way than we had ever imagined — while still supporting artists, building community and creating an experience emerging at the crossroads of music, social justice and spirituality,” he reasoned.
“If there ever was a moment to ‘Sing Me Home,’this is it.”
All participating artists in the series receive a paid guarantee thanks to Manchester Church of the Brethren which provided initial seed money for the festival. Viewers can also donate to the cause at singmehome.org.
Good said the live-stream format has captured the imagination of many performers while accomplishing Sing Me Home’s mission “to restore and inspire the heart, mind and soul.”
“We’ve been blown away by the artists who have enthusiastically participated in the launch,” he said, “and the tremendous engagement from viewers and listeners across the country and the world.”
