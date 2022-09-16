TRAVERSE CITY — In the name of awareness and partnership, Grand Traverse Pavilions and Old Town Playhouse are bringing a newly acclaimed one-woman show to Traverse City.
“Mrs. Kelly’s Journey Home” tells the tale of Mrs. Mary Kelly, a proud Irishwoman who never wanted to leave her home country. But go she did with her husband and family to settle and start anew in Detroit in the late 1950s. What, at first, was a challenge for the Irish immigrant — changing her way of life and being removed from everything she’d ever known — turned into a blossoming love for her new country.
An endearing production by Mary’s daughter, Breeda (Kelly) Miller, “Mrs. Kelly’s Journey Home” not only chronicles the woman’s passage to, and exploration of, a new world, but also her progression with vascular dementia, with Miller serving as her mother’s caretaker up until Kelly’s passing at age 86 in 2011.
A moving, poignant, and often humorous play, Miller’s story about her mother’s life and experience with dementia highlights a frequently overlooked end-of-life journey that affects the individual and their family, friends and caregivers.
Miller’s play first premiered at the University of Michigan’s Arthur Miller Theatre in fall 2021.
This past May, she performed it at the Gaelic League of Detroit and to positive reviews in Chicago. To be sure — this play doesn’t merely focus on dementia and caregiving, which aren’t discussed enough, according to Miller — but more importantly, it’s about finding the goodness in all things.
“I was blown away by the people who said this [play] was so powerful, [that] this was healing,” said Miller, a professional public speaker. “One minute, they’re laughing, and the next, they’re wiping away tears.”
Miller, author of “The Caregiver Coffeebreak” and “Take a Break Before You Break: 52 Practical Self-Care Tips,” has worked with many health organizations regarding caregiving and has had a professional relationship with the Pavilions for several years.
“Breeda was scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the Pavilions Caregiver Conference in 2020; however, the event was canceled due to the pandemic,” said Deborah Allen, executive director of development and community engagement at Grand Traverse Pavilions.
“The Pavilions has been looking for an opportunity to bring Breeda to the area, and her new venture seemed a perfect fit to support caregivers in a unique and positive way.”
Miller herself couldn’t be more excited about this weekend’s upcoming events:
“What is more glorious than a weekend in Traverse City,” said Miller. “An opportunity to support Grand Traverse Pavilions, a stellar memory-care facility, with a big fundraising event on Friday, Sept. 16, and a special matinee performance on Saturday, Sept. 17, that’s what.”
Proceeds from the 7 p.m. Friday evening performance will support Pavilions caregiver scholarships.
“The Friday performance will have a post-show reception with Breeda and apple pie and tea, which are two themes in the show,” said Deb Jackson, executive director of Old Town Playhouse.
The Saturday 2 p.m. matinee includes sponsor booths geared toward caregivers and services to assist them.
“We have had a positive response to this show. We have done one-person shows in the past, and they were well-received,” Jackson said. “One of the key elements of a one-person show is the intimacy of the story, and between the performer and audience — it is captivating.”
In the future, Miller hopes to continue touring her one-woman play and perform it as a fundraiser for different nonprofits and as a gift to those who serve — the seemingly tireless and unwavering caregivers, family members, healthcare workers, and those working in assisted living facilities. Also on Miller’s bucket list is performing the show in Ireland to honor her mother and continue raising awareness about mental health, caregivers and life’s goodness.
“We certainly hope that this event will both bring attention to the compassionate work of caregivers in our community and also help build a better understanding of the needs of our aging adults,” said Allen. “Bringing Breeda to the stage is another way that the Pavilions can help recognize the amazing work of family and professional caregivers in our community.”
Caregiver sponsors, Bay Area Senior Advocates and Hospice of Michigan, are helping make complimentary tickets available to the caregiving community. Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan, Grand Traverse Pavilions, Comfort Keepers of Traverse City, and Old Town Playhouse helped bring this production to a local stage.
Performances are 100 minutes in length, including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets for “Mrs. Kelly’s Journey Home” are $28 for adults and $15 for youth under 18 and may be purchased online at oldtownplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 231-947-2210.
