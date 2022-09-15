It had probably been over a couple of decades since I last hiked or mountain-biked back to O’Brien Pond on the Warner Creek Pathway, and there has been some positive changes. The picturesque pond nestled in a small valley surrounded by tall hills was still as striking as I remembered it. Well worth the short hike to enjoy the beautiful setting.

The Warner Creek Pathway is a short hike just under 4 miles. The North Country Trail intersects the pathway and joins it for about 2 miles just before entering the Jordan River Valley. This day I was only interested in the short pathway, which circles a rugged patch of the Mackinaw State Forest called the Hardwood Hills.

On the Trails A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

What had changed for the pathway was the portion that followed the pond for about a half-mile east before returning to the trailhead used to be close to the pond and was impossible to hike or mountain bike as it passed through marsh and wetlands. It was only fit during the winter to follow on skis, snowshoes or hike when it was cold and frozen. They have moved the trail up along the hills above the pond, which allows you to hike the trail now year round. Mountain biking or cross country skiing the new portion is pretty much impossible. It zigs and zags around and over trees and rocks making it fit for hikers only.

The NCT follows this portion of the trail for about 2 miles as it heads around the pathway continuing north or south, depending on which way you are following the trail. It’s not exactly easy hiking through this new section, but doable. It flows around a tall portion of the Hardwood Hills that sit in the middle of the pathway.

The other change is that there is now a nice boardwalk system and bridge that allows the NCT to continue across the pond and on over to the Jordan River Valley. There is a fairly large beaver dam that holds the water in O’Brien Pond and allows it to slowly drain into a large marsh and wetlands as Warner Creek heads westward. The last time I was there you had to cross over the beaver dam, and that wasn’t easy. The bridge that runs along the old beaver dam, which you can’t see now, makes for a scenic crossing allowing you to pause and enjoy the beauty of the pond and surrounding hills. I spent at least a half-hour there just enjoying the panoramic view.