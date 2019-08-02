TRAVERSE CITY — Miriam Picó is one of the region’s most recognizable entertainers, whether it’s performing for local TV commercials, on stage at the Old Town Playhouse, at winery and concert venues, or with kids at Little Bird School of Song.
The singer-songwriter recently stopped by the Record-Eagle podcast studio to perform and chat with On the Record podcast host Noelle Riley.
Riley: You’re from Puerto Rico. When did you move here, and how often do you go back?
Picó: I was born in Aibonito, Puerto Rico and the island is a big part of who I am. I came to Michigan as a child who only spoke Spanish. I went from having a treehouse in my Abuelo and Abuela’s mango tree and drinking coconut water straight out of a coconut through a straw, to the brutal winters of northern Michigan and all the differences of culture, language, family dynamics, food, everything.
While I have come to love Traverse City, Puerto Rico is still where I feel happiest and most at “home.” I go back as often as possible, to visit family and to soak up the culture I love so much. I am also lucky to have a beautiful venue I can sing at in Old San Juan, called Carli’s.
Riley: You went back to help after Hurricane Maria in 2017. What was it like? Did you play music while you were there?
Picó: After Hurricane Maria in 2017, I visited the island three times with friends and family, to help out with the recovery efforts. The people of Traverse City generously donated money which I was able to use to purchase generators, building supplies, medicines, food and water on the island for people in need. Thank you to everyone who donated.
It was a very emotional time, and certainly heartbreaking to see the island so battered after the storm. But no matter how awful things were, with some people not having electricity for up to 11-plus months, others having lost family members and others who had had the roofs ripped right off of their houses, I witnessed the strength and unshakable joy of my people like never before. Even though I was there to help in the recovery, the people most in need were still eager to offer me a cup of coffee, a hug, a home-cooked meal.
I am incredibly proud of my roots and I know my optimism, strength and resiliency comes from this island of fighters, who refuse to let life keep them down for long.
Riley: Where do you see yourself as a musician in five years?
Picó: As crazy as this sounds to me, in five years I will be the mother of three teenagers. I hope that, musically, I am doing work that allows me to be a great, present mom for my kids, at the same time as being fulfilling for me. What that looks like in five years? I don’t know, but all I can do is keep being authentically me, keep writing songs I believe in and keep singing whatever makes me feel happy with people who are kind and talented, knowing that every day I get to sing is a good day.
Riley: Tell us about your family. What are they like (your kids and husband)?
Picó: My family is so completely amazing! My husband’s name is Ryan Younce, and my kids are Luna, Gideon and Vida. I can’t describe what my family means to me with words, I just feel incredibly lucky to have them in my life and every single day I am grateful to wake up and have another chance to spend time with them.
Riley: You play music for kids, the elderly and everyone in between. What’s the best thing about playing music for a wide variety of audiences?
Picó: The best thing about it is perspective. Life is beautiful and bittersweet, from beginning to middle to end. Whether I am singing for a 100th birthday or a first birthday or a wedding or a funeral or a winery patio gig.
Music is a constant comfort through every stage of life so it is an honor to be a musician.
