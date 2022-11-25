FRANKFORT — Just a few weeks at the helm of Oliver Art Center, Tamara Hoffbauer chuckled at thought just how fast, and just how much, snow can fall in the tiny Benzie County community.
But even with the near knee-deep snow that has fallen in the past few days, she said she has “hit the road running … trying to get up to speed,” with what lies in front of her.
“It’s really an outstanding facility, with a lot of opportunity,” said Hoffbauer, who was a longtime resident of Indianapolis before returning to the Empire area to be near family. She began her new stint as executive director on Nov. 14.
“It has a really collaborative team. These people are really dedicated, its staff, and volunteers.”
Hoffbauer served in various roles with nonprofit foundations, including as a board member, director of communications and membership manager.
She has also worked as CEO of a brand marketing company and is the founder of Decorative Design Works, a line of artistic gifts and accessories sold in boutiques and museum shops around the country.
A graduate of the fine arts program at DePaul University, she is also an avid photography enthusiast.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with an organization that is dedicated to advancing the arts and arts education across the region and am eager to work alongside the board to help Oliver Arts Center expand its offerings and its reach,” she said.
“There are so many opportunities for OAC to have an increased impact on the arts in northern Michigan and to serve a wider range of artists and community members. That is an exciting starting point for my work with the center and will serve as a road map for things to come.”
The announcement ends an extensive and competitive process that began in September with the formation of a board-appointed search committee.
“This is an exciting time for the Oliver Art Center,” said Board President Kelly Winter. “Tamara’s enthusiasm, experience, collaborative leadership and community engagement make her the ideal choice for the position. She will be a wonderful addition to the OAC.”
Hoffbauer said she is pleased to return to northern Michigan.
“After many years of absence, I am so happy to be living once again in beautiful northern Michigan,” she said. “I am looking forward to spending my days off hiking, fishing, and photographing the endless beauty of the area.”
Hoffbauer replaces Mercedes Michalowski, who served the OAC for 10 years before her resignation in October.
Michalowski is now Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s donor engagement director.
Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts was founded in 1948 to maintain an educational program and facility for the advancement of the arts.
The center also works to develop the visual, performing, culinary, and literary arts in Benzie County and the surrounding area.
