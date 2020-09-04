TRAVERSE CITY — Every grandparent has a story, and one of them could be worth $1,000 in downtown dollars.
The MAKE IT GRAND-Parent Video Charity Challenge invites younger generations to share their loved one’s inspiring legacies.
Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation presents the digital fundraiser in celebration of northern Michigan’s older citizens. Short 60- to 90-second video entries are accepted through Sept. 10 and posted online. A $5 contribution allows individuals to vote for their favorite grandparent video. Winners will be announced on National Grandparents Day on Sept. 13. The grandparent with the most votes will be awarded $1,000 worth of Downtown Traverse City gift certificates.
Entries honor the legacy of seniors like Roseada Tweedale-Bagroski.
Bagroski turned 100 on Aug. 16. One of 300 Grand Traverse Pavilions residents, she is mother of four, grandmother of five and great-grandparent to nine.
“Great-Granny’s” story includes riding to school in a covered wagon, said daughter Cheryl Hilton.
Bagroski throughout the years took joy in nurturing younger family members “… teaching them how to play cards, telling them stories of her youth and wiping them out on the ATV and snowmobile she drove on the farm where we lived,” Hilton said.
Hilton described her mother as the life of the party.
“I don’t recall ever seeing her without a beautiful smile and twinkling eyes whenever visiting her,” she said. “We love to hug and kiss those cheeks.”
MAKE IT GRAND-PARENT aims to highlight the essential role of grandparents in today’s families and society. Videographers are challenged to demonstrate how their elders inspire, educate, mentor and care for their families.
The virtual event was designed as an alternative fundraiser to align with current COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Grandparents not sharing a household with a younger generation may be recorded by social distancing, in the outdoors or by capturing the elder’s figure through a window. Creative use of old photos can add depth and flair to a project. Videochats can be recorded.
It replaces the Pavilions’ traditional fundraising events the community supported in previous years.
Donations received from voting go directly to Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation for Benevolent Care Funds.
“The event is well worth the effort to get people thinking about successful aging,” said Deborah Allen, Pavilions’ Chief Development and Community Engagement Officer.
Video entries may focus on the spectrum of grandparent’s engagement with family and community.I t may demonstrate family traditions, personal talent, cooking a favorite recipe, or any other family-friendly activity.
For entry details, visit 9and10news.com/2020/08/03/make-it-grand-parent-video-charity-challenge-video/. To vote for a MAKE IT GRAND video, visit www.gtpavilions.org/vote-make-it-grand.
MAKE IT GRAND-Parent Video Charity Challenge is presented with support from sponsor PNC Bank, media partner TV 9&10, and grand prize sponsor, the Downtown Traverse City Association.
