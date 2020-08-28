TRAVERSE CITY — Three months ago the Old Town Playhouse was caught in a whirlwind.
Mainstage plays were postponed, practices were shuttered and doors were closed to the public when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The staff knew one thing through all of that: the show must go on.
OTP started this summer with online gatherings and performances, and started its “Theatre Under the Tent” series that was set to run July 16 to Sept. 5. Traverse City residents are about to get more than they thought.
“Because this has been so successful we have extended the tent until Sept. 20,” said OTP Executive Director Deb Jackson. “Now we are very busy scheduling more acts for an extra two weeks.”
The series started with an Open Mic Night and has included performances from the likes of Frankly Sinatra, Jazz North and a three-day sell-out run from the teenage Showstoppers Revue.
“It gets people out of the house and on stage and gives performers a chance to perform,” said performer and volunteer Terri Heffron. “We need it. We need to perform. It keeps you sane.”
Performers as well as audience members are itching for any sort of theater. The Playhouse and its performers have plenty more planned to fill their open slots under the tent.
The Traverse Symphony Orchestra will be performing twice during the first week of September — the TSO Brass Quintet will be putting on a free show Tuesday and they will return for a paid show with piano on Saturday, Sept. 5.
TSO got a grant to play for free next Tuesday, but tickets for all events are limited to only 75 people. Whether the event is free or paid, Jackson suggested patrons get their tickets online ahead of time because they have reached capacity several times already this summer.
A play called “Love Letters” was read on several occasions under the tent already and actors in plays that have been postponed are planning a couple nights of short skits and show tunes to preview their shows.
OTP has implemented strict social-distancing guidelines in order to keep the shows going.
Chairs are already set up with plenty of space between people and patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Masks are also required at all times not seated in your chair.
Events are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday next week, with veterans of the OTP joining in on the fun with their band “The Upside Down” on Thursday.
All shows take place in the Playhouse parking lot and have seen frequent visits from Cracked, a local food truck, to supplement the event’s concession stand.
The food truck’s owner, Bill Dungjen, even joined in on the fun with his south Texas country act at Wednesday’s Open Mic.
“It’s giving people who aren’t affiliated with the Playhouse to meet some people so they may become future audience members or performers,” Heffron said.
The online portion of their summer offerings hasn’t ended, either. The Playhouse just hosted its first livestream event for The Golden Voices on Monday, streaming their live concert under the tent to Facebook for all to see.
Jackson said several future events will be livestreamed on Facebook and all will be saved there for people to watch while being cooped up during the winter months.
