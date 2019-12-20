TRAVERSE CITY — Each fall, Anna Buell and her husband make their way from Old Mission Peninsula to Arkansas to dig for quartz crystals.
They spend several days in Mount Ida, Ark., — the self-proclaimed “quartz crystal capital of the world” — digging for the gems Buell uses in some of her handmade jewelry and home décor.
The couple ended up with about five, five-gallon buckets of quartz crystal when they went in October, Buell said. Some pieces are used in jewelry, while larger formations are cleaned and sold as display pieces, she said.
Petoskey stones, other native rocks and occasionally driftwood — gathered by herself or friends — also are common materials Buell uses in her creations.
Buell owns Great Lakes Goddess, which she started in March 2018 after splitting from a similar business partnership with her stepfather. She works out of her home, with most sales conducted on her Etsy shop.
“Every area of my house is a workstation at this moment,” she said. “It’s literally exploding into my whole house right now.”
Her bestselling product, currently, is resin Lake Michigan beach stone coasters, Buell said.
The coasters sell “like crazy,” said Cat O’Connor, co-owner of West Bay Handmade. The downtown Traverse City store sells some of Buell’s work on consignment.
O’Connor described Buell as “down to earth,” adding that it’s something that shows in the jewelry — it an be dressed up or worn casually
People love the coasters, but they also like Buell’s rings, O’Connor said.
“Her (Buell’s) process is so unique and cool,” she said. “She goes through this really long process of preparing before making jewelry and that makes it more special for the person buying it.”
Stones and crystals add the flare to her rings, earrings and necklaces, while copper serves as the main medium in her jewelry, Buell said. The pieces are plated in copper through a process called electroforming, she said.
Buell explained she paints a copper-conductive paint in places she wants copper to plate. The piece then is submerged for one- to two days in a special solution hooked up to electricity that pulls copper from a coil onto the jewelry, she said.
“After the piece has a nice layer of copper built up, it is removed from the bath, neutralized and then either sealed to preserve the bright copper finish or I paint on a patina to give it a more antiqued look that shows the depth better,” Buell wrote on her Etsy shop.
“A lot of work also goes into prepping the piece before the conductive paint is even applied. Sculpting, sealing, designing etc. Some pieces take a week to finish due to the many steps it takes,” she wrote.
Buell said she loves creating things and it warms her heart knowing people are giving her creations as gifts.
Buell’s pieces range in price from about $20 to $100; the coasters are $20 each.
