TRAVERSE CITY — Kristin Anderson was the first one to bring her blankets to Open Space Park for Wednesday’s free movie as part of the Traverse City Film Festival.
She was on her lunch hour from a Traverse City dental office, and, even though there were some possible showers in the forecast, she said, “I thought we would brave it and see what happens.”
Like so many who attend the film festival each year, the free movies on a huge screen overlooking the West Arm of Grand Traverse Bay is an annual tradition.
Anderson always picks out one film.
“I can only do it one time a year because I’m too tired the next morning,” she said.
Anderson planned to attend Wednesday’s “Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” the 1964 Stanley Kubrick satire film staring Peter Sellers. She was going with her husband John and daughters, who are 21 and 18.
“They wanted to see it,” she said.
In year’s past they have seen “Snow White,” “Black Panther” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
“There’s something fun about being outside with people,” she said. “The kids are in their jammies and sleeping bags, and a lot of them crash out before it’s all over. … The people watching is fun.”
Pro tip: “The first time we came I thought we had to be super close because we wouldn’t be able to hear it out here,” Anderson said. “I didn’t realize how good of a sound system they had. After that we moved farther back. It’s a great sound system.”
It’s an impressive sound system with multiple speakers throughout the park to enhance what’s being played on an inflatable screen that is 66-foot wide and 27.5-foot in height, said Bill Autenreith, a volunteer since 2018 who is the site’s venue manager.
He said “Singing in the Rain” should bring out a good crowd, but expects cult favorite “Princess Bride” to bring out a bigger crowd, similar to the 1,000 people who showed up to see “Wizard of Oz” on opening night.
“It’s on a Saturday, and it’s that movie,” he said.
He said “Star Wars: A New Hope,” the audience choice on Sunday, might do well, but is hurt by the fact adults will have to work the next day.
Movies always start at dusk. On opening night it was at 9:46 p.m.
Autenreith said he falls in love with the venue every night because it’s the perfect place to see a film.
“People come from near and far, that’s for sure. So many kids come,” he said. “I just love it, I love everything about it. I was the nerd who came down early every year to stake out his spot.”
Local tourism officials love having the Traverse City Film Festival back this year, and the free movies at the Open Space are one of the reasons, said Trevor Tkach, president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism.
“It’s a pretty unique experience to come down to the Open Space Park and watch a film, a classic with the stars above, and the Bay as a backdrop. It’s an iconic experience now. It’s a tradition for Traverse City, and it’s free.”
The Traverse City Film Festival continues through Sunday with many more films, shorts, panels and parties.
Open Space Outdoor Cinema Schedule
All films begin at approximately 9:40 p.m. Admission is free.
- Thursday, July 28: “Singin’ in the Rain: (103 minutes): Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor star in this sublime marriage of song and dance, innocence and nostalgia, heart-tugging romance and surreal comedy. Set during the advent of “talkies,” this film’s classic song-and-dance numbers celebrate the beginning of movie musicals. The brilliant supporting cast includes Millard Mitchell, Douglas Fowley and the great Cyd Charisse, whose long-legged Broadway Melody ballet with Kelly nearly steals the show!
- Friday, July 29: “Alien” (120 minutes): In space no one can hear you scream...The terror begins when the crew of the Nostromo (Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt, Ian Holm) investigates a transmission from a desolate planet and discovers a life form that is perfectly evolved to annihilate mankind. Four decades later, nothing has topped Ridley Scott’s explosive sci-fi showdown between one of cinema’s most celebrated heroines and the perfect killing machine.
- Saturday, July 30: “Princess Bride” (110 minutes): The timeless romance of Buttercup and Westley is a sublime tale of true love and madcap adventure, powered by snappy, endlessly quotable dialogue, confident direction and an incredible cast (Billy Crystal, Wallace Shawn, Carole Kane, Mandy Patinikin and Christopher Guest). Criminal masterminds, Spanish swordsmen, masked pirates, misunderstood giants, the Cliffs of Insanity and Shrieking Eels–the list of joys this film delivers goes on and on. Is there a finer fairy tale in the realm … inconceivable!
- Sunday, July 31: “Star Wars: New Hope” (120 minutes): Luke Skywalker begins a journey that will change the galaxy in Star Wars: A New Hope. Nineteen years after the formation of the Empire, Luke is thrust into the struggle of the Rebel Alliance when he meets Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has lived for years in seclusion on the desert planet of Tatooine. Obi-Wan begins Luke’s Jedi training as Luke joins him on a daring mission to rescue the beautiful Rebel leader Princess Leia from the clutches of Darth Vader and the evil Empire.
