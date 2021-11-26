NORTHPORT — Campbell McLeod will do anything for his community— even if it means dodging spatter to paint a life-size Santa nutcracker.
The Northport-Omena Chamber of Commerce president was one of dozens of community artists, businesses and volunteers to hand-paint and decorate nutcrackers in 2019, and again this year for the village’s signature holiday event: Northport Nutcrackers.
The 40 or so colorful nutcrackers will be on display beginning at noon on Nov. 27 in downtown Northport during a day of festive events also featuring tree lighting, a holiday artisan’s market and visits with Santa’s reindeer.
“I like the idea. It’s a great concept,” said McLeod, whose only previous experience with painting was to give the occasional house a fresh coat. “Nutcrackers are certainly associated with Christmas. And it’s unique. They kind of stand sentry around our businesses.”
The event is a project of the Northport Tree Lighting Committee in conjunction with the Northport Arts Association, which donated its Village Arts Building for community work bees in November.
Laura Cavendish, a member of both groups and owner of the Northport business Around the Corner Food and Fun, said she hit on the event while brainstorming ideas for a community Christmas project that would not only be fun but an attraction for Leelanau County’s northernmost village. Participants created 22, 6-foot nutcrackers in 2019 and, after taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, added to the collection with 20, 4-foot figures this year.
Cavendish said the project capitalizes on the Northport area’s “amazing and talented artists” while offering novices a chance to get involved.
“All the artists from our local community get together and draw nutcrackers out and sometimes paint them, too,” said Cavendish, whose husband and father built this year’s four-sided wooden forms. “We label out what the colors are supposed to be in different areas so that anyone can paint them.”
“It’s almost paint-by-number,” said McLeod. “You just paint within the lines the best you can.”
But these aren’t just any nutcrackers, they said. Besides traditional nutcracker soldiers, there’s a tropical Santa and Mrs. Claus, Rudolph and a candy cane. There’s even Merlin, a native American dancer and Northport fire chief Hugh Cook, whose nutcracker likeness sits outside the local fire hall.
Each colorful piece is finished with a glossy coat of polyurethane, weighted with sandbags or concrete and placed outside a local business where it’s illuminated by natural and street lights.
“It’s all outside, so even if businesses are closed you can drive around and see them at night,” Cavendish said.
Students in Northport Public School’s high school public art class collaborated with Northport miniaturist Laura Kalchik to create a “delivery cat” nutcracker dispatching a “gift.” Inside the gift — a small wooden box with a Plexiglas front viewers can peer through — are two mice exchanging presents in their homey cabin decorated for Christmas.
All are glued into place, along with two vintage white mice covered with real fur.
The tiny diorama outside Dolls & More includes a Christmas tree complete with presents, a snowflake-button tree topper and mini pine cones dusted with nail polish glitter; a floor lamp fashioned from a sewing bobbin, golf course pencil and old-fashioned Christmas-light reflector; a lodge-style fireplace sided with beach stones; and a mantel complete with seed wreath and firestick kindling in a creamer cup.
“Part of the fun is going shopping in my craft room,” Kalchik said.
Besides the nutcracker’s wooden and other elements, Northport art teacher Jenny Evans said it features a recycled canning pot for the cat’s head and an inverted 5-gallon bucket for its hat. Students stuffed a 4-foot-long sock to make a tail.
“It’s really special to have so many artists partaking with the whole,” Evans said. “It’s been a lot of fun working with the moving parts.”
Visual communications students at Northwestern Michigan College took a different approach, creating their nutcracker design on computer then projecting it onto the wooden form before painting it.
“The first year Caroline Schaefer-Hills’ class did a yeti and a bride and groom on two different sides of one nutcracker,” Cavendish said. “This year NMC is doing a flower girl and ring bearer. They’re excited. Every year they want to do something from the wedding party.”
The nutcrackers will stand outside Willowbrook Mill, a wedding venue.
McLeod hopes Northport Nutcrackers attracts visitors to the village for an infusion of holiday spirit — and perhaps a bit of shopping. But the event is primarily by the community for the community, he said.
“It’s a community commitment to Christmas,” he said. “The celebration is better when the community is involved.”
Cavendish said Northport Nutcrackers will be an annual project featuring both new and refurbished nutcrackers.
“Eventually there will be hundreds of nutcrackers lining the streets — and I can’t wait,” she said.
