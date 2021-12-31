SUTTONS BAY — A dedicated police officer who goes to extremes to confront a wife who cheated on him is the topic of a short film premiering in Suttons Bay.
The 30-minute “Protect and Serve” was produced by Northport couple Lydia Keen Woodruff, a 2015 graduate of Northport School, and Christopher Jones, an El Paso, Texas, transplant. It will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 6, at the Bay Theatre.
Jones wrote and directed the film and Woodruff is the producer. Both act in the film, with Jones playing Adrian, the betrayed cop, and Woodruff playing Monroe, a member of his tactical team.
Woodruff also shot most of the movie using a hand-held camera that is a hallmark of Jones’ style.
“I don’t have as big of a part in the film but man, I just loved doing the camera work,” Woodruff said. “I loved seeing him set up the lighting, I loved studying everything that I could to see how a film comes together.”
This is the first project they have worked on together, Jones said, and it was supposed to be simple but then it kept growing and growing and ended with him moving to Northport.
“So in a lot of ways it was a movie within a movie,” he said.
Jones grew up wanting to be an actor, but El Paso is not a hotbed for filmmaking, so he learned that if he wanted to get himself out there he had to learn a little bit of everything, including writing, directing and filming, in addition to acting.
Much of his film experience came from doing commercial work in an ad agency. He was able to use some of the agency’s equipment after hours to pursue his passion.
Woodruff and Jones met when she was in El Paso doing some modeling. Jones gave her a small role in the film and they eventually became a couple.
Jones originally shot “Protect and Serve,” which is based on a true story, about 10 years ago.
“Because of my experience now I always felt it was a story I wanted to retell and do better,” Jones said.
The plot centers around Adrian, whose wife has stepped outside of the relationship, he said.
“Rather than confronting the situation he’s using his department equipment to spy on her and basically becoming obsessive,” Jones said. “I feel like that relates to today with the phones and social media. It’s real easy for people to get lost and not deal with their issues.”
Adrian’s team tries to help him because he’s going through a tough time at home, Woodruff said, adding that the story is one that needs to be told, especially in the age of social media.
“So many morals intertwined with this beautiful story of this guy who is just struggling and everyone is trying to help him out,” Woodruff said. “But in the end it’s a war within itself.”
Jones describes his style as edgy and on the grungy side. He uses a lot of vibrant colors — blues and yellows — he says are typical of films from the ‘80s, of which he is a big fan. His favorites include “Rocky,” “Karate Kid” and “Silence of the Lambs.”
His education was watching those movies, he said.
Neither Jones or Woodruff have formal schooling in filmmaking.
Woodruff grew up in Grand Rapids, moving to Northport several years ago to live with her father, well-known artist Thomas Woodruff. She is a 2015 graduate of Northport School.
She attended Northwestern Michigan College for a couple of years before deciding that she wasn’t going to figure out what she wanted out of life in a classroom.
“I was like, how can I build a creative pathway to get me on the road and to be able to embrace my artsy side and to experience the world to have a better idea of who I am and what I want to do,” Woodruff said.
She became a traveling artist and model, with her career eventually taking her to El Paso. As a model she was interested in photography, which led to her being behind the camera in much of “Protect and Serve.”
The film was shot over three weekends in September, mostly in Northport with additional scenes shot in Clare, Grand Rapids and Reed City, where Woodruff’s mom Marily Keen lives. The entire Northport community supported the couple’s work, donating money, food and their talent to the project, which cost about $8,000 to produce.
“My parents were there the entire time, no matter what the scene, they’re up till two in the morning,” Woodruff said.
“It felt like a big set because we had food for everybody,” Jones said.
Woodruff said she wished they could have paid everyone who worked on the film.
“They were there because they believed in the story and that’s what brought it to life,” she said.
The film is meant to introduce their style to the community and to open the door to future funding for other projects they’d like to work on.
“We feel like ‘Protect and Serve’ is kind of the invitation to say, ‘We’re here,’” Jones said.
They are researching distributors and will enter the Traverse City and Grand Rapids film festivals.
“Imagine how much we could do if we weren’t worrying about money or funding,” Woodruff said.
