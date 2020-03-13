TRAVERSE CITY — Love is in the air as brides-to-be explore ways to create their dream day at the 2020 Northern Michigan Wedding Expo.
The March 18 event presented by the Traverse City Record-Eagle takes place from 4-7 p.m. at Kirkbride Hall in the Grand Traverse Commons.
It features 20 wedding industry vendors, samples and giveaways, including the Ultimate Wedding Package Giveaway valued at more than $10,000.
“Traverse City is a big wedding destination for people coming from Chicago and out of state,” said Megan Fuller, Record-Eagle event coordinator. “We wanted to do an event so locals can meet vendors.”
The expo is wedding from A to Z, with vendors showcasing bridal and men’s wear, food and beverage choices, photographers, venue options, rentals, entertainment and planning service, plus home improvement information for the couple’s nest.
“A lot of attendees are in the early stages of planning,” Fuller said. “It’s a way to come with their vision and see how resources and vendors can turn it into their dream wedding.”
Whitney Strait and fiancé Andrew Porteus were engaged in January. The couple plan a fall wedding with a northern Michigan ambiance.
“I don’t have as much time to explore and get advise,” Strait said. “I thought this would be a way to talk to people who do weddings all the time here in my area and get the most information the quickest.”
The size of the expo allows brides and their parties the opportunity to converse face-to-face with vendors in a relaxed setting, Fuller said.
It’s also an idea generator and a creative planning tool, said returning vendor Nicole Anderson, co-owner of 4 All Events LLC a planning, design, décor and rental service in Suttons Bay.
“They get to see different options they can do with their wedding that they may not have thought of before,” Anderson said.
Vendors offer traditional as well as unique options.
First time vendor Northern Lavender Farm in Mesick will introduce their new country wedding venue. The family farm expects to receive official organic status in April for green-minded couples.
“We have 12,500 lavender plants and we’re putting in a pavilion, so you’ll have lavender on all sides,” said owner Andrea McCaherty.
Last year’s debut expo attracted 150 attendees. Fuller expects numbers to increase this year.
Door and raffle prizes given throughout the event include downtown gift certificates, wedding announcements, planning and DJ services and a $15,000 home improvement giveaway.
The Ultimate Wedding Package prize includes invitations to custom favors to a veil, wedding cake, hall rental and more.
Go to nmiweddingexpo.com for a vendor list and pre-registration.
Pre-registration is $5 and available until midnight March 17. Registration at the door is $10. The first 100 people to register receive a complimentary gift.
All registrants are entered in the Ultimate Wedding Package drawing.
A portion of registration proceeds benefit the Cherryland Humane Society.
