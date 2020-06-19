GAYLORD — Although the COVID-19 pandemic has decimated the state’s music festival season, some bright spots have emerged in northern Michigan.
With “lots of safety protocols in place,” Otsego County’s Farmfest plans to stage its 23rd annual music festival in August with a robust lineup of regional stars.
The festival in Johannesburg, east of Gaylord, announced this week that it’s moving forward with the Aug. 6-10 festival, offering limited tickets and instituting new safety precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While many Michigan festivals have canceled due to COVID-19 concerns this summer, some smaller, regional events like Farmfest and the Beaver Island Music Festival in mid-July are continuing with new rules and procedures in effect.
“It will be way different, but the vibe will be the same,” said longtime Farmfest organizer Stacy Jo Schiller.
“We will be doing one of those laser thermometers at the gate, just one of many safety precautions. But since we are a working farm, dependent on festival folks for garden tending, we are considered essential. We produce a lot of produce that is sold at the farmers’ market. It’s a creative business plan.”
The dozens of Michigan acts slated to play Farmfest this year include Full Cord, Distant Stars, Bandura Gypsies, Blue Water Ramblers, Beaver Xing, Real Ingredients, Oh Brother Big Sister, Biomassive, Steel and Wood, Alice Oakes, Michelle Held, Jack & the Bear, Olivia Mainville, Jake Allen and many more.
“Lots of these bands have been to Farmfest many times,” Schiller said. “It’s like a big bunch of house bands.”
The unique camping festival amid what one artist called a “gorgeous” setting opens its gates at noon Thursday and features evening jams along with main stage performances. The festival also boasts the ability to “sample organic food grown right here at the farm.”
“Supporting Michigan music is the magic that brings what the land needs,” Schiller quipped. “Hokey, I know, but true.”
A weekend pass is $98, with an additional $11 fee for RVs. Get more information and tickets online at farm-fest.com.
