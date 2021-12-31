From Allison Russell to Billy Strings to Steve Earle to Brandi Carlile, the roster of 2021 releases that captivated northern Michigan musicians covers a lot of territory.
While COVID continues to disrupt live music and touring, artists internationally, nationally and locally were busy this year unleashing new singles, EPs and albums that made a mark not only on fans but on fellow musicians and songwriters.
We asked some northern Michigan artists for their favorite albums and songs of the year and here are their responses. Enjoy.
JEFF SOCIA (Traverse City singer-songwriter)
- 1. Steve Earle, “J.T.” — A tragic celebration of life.
- 2. Lucas Powell, “Michigan” —Front to back, a great collection of songs.
- 3. Gary Louris, “Jump for Joy” — A solid release from the leader of The Jayhawks. Delayed by COVID, it was worth the wait.
- 4. Brandi Carlile, “In These Silent Days” — “You and Me on the Rock” is a standout here.
- 5. Legal Matters, “Chapter 3” — Great songwriting. Outstanding musicianship. It delivers.
Honorable Mentions: Jason Eady, “To the Passage of Time”;The Verve Pipe, “Threads”; Toad the Wet Sprocket, “Starting Now”
Favorite Concert: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Brittney Spencer, Aug. 26, DeVos Performance Hall, Grand Rapids
THE ACCIDENTALS (Traverse City alt-folk band)
- 1. Allison Russell, “Outside Child” — Hailing from the self-described “secular gospel” band Birds of Chicago, Russell’s solo project is such a beautiful and diverse departure from almost every mainstream genre, while somehow impressively maintaining all the good familiarity of a classic album. Fans of Traverse City power songwriter May Erlewine will love it.
- 2. Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine, “A Beginner’s Mind” — This album perfectly represents what has always been wonderful about Sufjan’s music; gentle, patient songs that unfold into lush soundscapes while maintaining interesting lyricism and melody. A perfect collaboration.
- 3. Hiatus Kaiyote, “Mood Valiant” — This band emerged from a long, well, hiatus, to release a record so beautiful and vibrant, it’s like standing in the middle of a Studio Ghibli backdrop. This album is like a Venus flytrap for anyone who loves thriving progressive jazz-funk fusion.
- 4. Orla Gartland, “Woman on the Internet” — If My Brightest Diamond and Fiona Apple collaborated. it would sound like this album. With ear-catching percussion time signature changes, hooky refrains and subtle electronic elements interweaving with prominent piano, the sonic texture of this record is like a neon-colored quilt of minimalist pop.
- IDLES, “Crawler” — This album is not for everyone. Somehow, they have managed to be a mutual favorite among the three of us. This music is really good for late-night drives, dancing alone in your living room at the end of a very difficult day, or as“easy-listening punk rock to do the dishes to.”
Best Local/Regional Release: Billy Strings, “Renewal” — Billy Strings represents everything great about Michigan music. A Grammy Award-winning, psychedelic bluegrass multi-instrumentalist, we first met him in Traverse City and even conscripted him to play banjo on our first debut record, “Bittersweet.” This record is more stripped down, more reflective.
Favorite Concerts: Arcadian Wild, Dawson Hollow, Good Morning Bedlam& The Accidentals, Roots Festival at The Venue, Aurora Ill., Aug. 28; Seth Bernard and Jordan Hamilton at Camp Blodgett, West Olive, Mich., July 31; Sawyer Fredericks and The Accidentals at City Opera House, Traverse City, Sept. 30
MARK BLAAUW-HARA (Frontman for Boyne City/Petoskey’s The Lonely Lovers)
- 1. Jackson+Sellers, “Breaking Point” — Jade Jackson and Aubrie Sellers have put out an album that’s equally replete with dirty guitars and clean vocal harmonies. This is 100 percent Americana, but it sounds fresh and bold.
- 2. Brandi Carlile, “In These Silent Days” — Carlile is one of music’s treasures, and every album she releases is a gift.
- 3. Mo Kenney, “Slow Death” (song from “Covers”) — this album is a little spotty, but this song is perfect. Turn it up loud when you’re driving at night.
- 4. Graham Wright, “Bridget” (song from “The Cost of Doing Business”) — Wright is a member of the Toronto band Tokyo Police Club and his solo album has some standout tracks, including this one. Poignant and personal.
Best Local/Regional Release: Michigan Rattlers, “That Kind of Life” — Outstanding songs that are populated by hard-bitten characters with real desires and regrets. The songwriting never feels forced, but rather, as each verse unfolds, it feels like it’s the only way it could have happened. The production on this album is also perfect for the content.
JOHN PIATEK (Traverse City singer-songwriter)
- 1. Dwaal Troupe, “Lucky Dog” — Emerging from the Chicago-based Hallogallo collective of musicians and artists, Dwaal Troupe’s second “proper” album finds the lo-fi power pop band exploding with energy and emotion.
- 2. Ohtis, “Schatze” — This single collaboration with Detroit’s Stef Chura is an absolute blast to play on repeat, on repeat, on repeat. I hope we get a full album from Ohtis with the pounding momentum of this standout single.
- 3. Monogamy, “Tonight Looks Bad” — Monogamy’s lo-fi fusion of soundscapes and pop really hits its stride on track 2, “Low Morale.”
- 4. Horsegirl, “Billy” — Each single coming from Chicago’s Horsegirl shows the trio gaining confidence in their shoegazy pop sound. Their debut album can’t come soon enough.
- 5. Lifeguard, “Taking Radar” — Another young Chicago group to keep your eyes and ears on. Lifeguard plays around with noise and dissonance to create a haunting and roaring single. I can’t wait to see what this group does next.
