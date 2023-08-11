TRAVERSE CITY — A love of independent bookstores, and a bona-Fido experience with a dog-twin set the stage for a lasting relationship between northern Michigan and bestselling novelist Ann Patchett.
Patchett will visit the region Aug. 12 for a Traverse City’s National Writers’ Series chat with local researcher and Grand Traverse Land Conservancy Senior Charitable Giving Specialist Erin Anderson Whiting. Whiting and Patchett will discuss Patchett’s new novel, “Tom Lake,” which is set on a northern Michigan cherry farm. The 690-seat event at the City Opera House is sold out in-person, but virtual tickets are still available.
Patchett has described organically developing an appreciation for the Grand Traverse region after visiting Petoskey’s McLean and Eakin Bookstore by way of Cherry Capital Airport on a book tour for her 2001 novel “Bel Canto.” The germ for this latest novel was Patchett’s deep and abiding love for the play “Our Town,” which put her in mind of another northern Michigan connection.
Erin Anderson Whiting attended Elk Rapids Schools until the ninth grade, when she was accepted at Interlochen Academy for the Arts. Her childhood home in Williamsburg (now a short-term rental, she suspects) was on a country road amid the same orchards where this writer landed his first job, pulling tarps.
After college and several years of work in New York’s publishing industry, she returned to northern Michigan where she would co-found Parallel 45 Theater, a nonprofit theater company that put on festivals at Civic Center Park for several summers before cancellation this year.
Whiting’s relationship with Patchett formed “the way all good friendships begin — through our dogs.”
Ten years ago Whiting’s husband, Ben, heard an interview with Patchett on National Public Radio and learned she had attended the same small, New York liberal arts college as Whiting. He bought Patchett’s book of essays that was out at the time, “This is the Story of a Happy Marriage,” which the couple both read and “got a lot from,” said Whiting, although they hadn’t yet married at the time.
Later on a visit to Nashville, they stopped into Patchett’s bookstore and saw the spitting image of their own dog, Scooter, on a postcard near the cash register. Learning it was Patchett’s dog, Sparky, Ben left her a note, finishing with “P.S., I think we have the same dog” and including his email address. To their surprise, they received an email three weeks later.
“All it said was, ‘Send me a picture of your dog,’” said Whiting.
After sending the bona fidos and becoming further acquainted through letters, the Scooter and the Whitings were invited to visit Sparky and Patchett in Nashville, which they did on the way to a family Thanksgiving in Atlanta.
A “deep bromance” ensued between the two canines, said Whiting. Patchett and Whiting also struck up a friendship and they began discussing ideas around the story that would become “Tom Lake” in 2021.
“She has a general working knowledge of the theater but she wanted to know about the specifics,” said Whiting.
Patchett created a fictional town on Lake Michigan south of Traverse City to place young actors, in from the big city, for a 1980s summer stock production. Patchett weaves a tale around the character Lara, who recounts her acting days for her adult daughters while they weather the COVID-19 pandemic together on the cherry farm where Lara and her husband raised them.
“Once we were set in Michigan, it made sense for this close-by, other world to be somewhere within driving distance. She had been thinking about cherry farms for a long time,” said Whiting. “On the farm side I have some basic knowledge but the technical stuff I needed some help with, so I reached out some farmers I know.”
Local farmers Jim Nugent and Barb Wunsch helped bring authenticity to the story, from harvesting procedures and sequences for different varietals, right down to which pests were dominant and how severe drought conditions were in 1988. Whiting said both were exceptionally generous with their time.
Whiting’s basic knowledge came from her own first job, picking crops and selling them at a roadside farm stand for the farmers next door. Her parents bought the orchard across the road and leased it to farmers to prevent development. Whiting took up a similar mission professionally, working for the Grand Traverse Land Conservancy during the mid-2000s and returning early this year to preserve farmlands and help farmers.
The struggles of farmers, through unpredictable changes in weather and economics, and especially young farmers trying to find new ways to keep their industries viable, were an important theme for Patchett’s story, said Whiting.
“It’s meant to call up the concerns of a current generation that their parents never had to think about,” she said. “That was very important to her to represent that in the book, to represent what they’re going through and what younger people today — in their 30s like her (daughters) are — what their experience is.”
The book’s themes of family, marriage, young and mature love and experiential rifts between those involved present a complicated but relatable tale rooted in a genuine and perhaps oft-overlooked slice of American life.
“It felt like a real privilege to be a part of that in a small way,” said Whiting about conducting research and revising drafts for Patchett.
Whiting and Patchett will talk, “Tom Lake,” and their shared love and appreciation for northern Michigan at 7 p.m. Learn more at https://nationalwritersseries.org/
