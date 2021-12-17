TRAVERSE CITY — May Erlewine, Joshua Davis, The Accidentals, Drew Hale Band, Biomassive, Michigan Rattlers, Seth Bernard and Medicinal Groove are among more than two dozen northern Michigan artists nominated for “Artist of the Year” as part of the 2022 Jammie Awards.
Hosted by Grand Rapids community radio station WYCE (88.1 FM), the annual celebration of Michigan’s best music will take place at The Intersection in downtown Grand Rapids on Feb. 12, 2022.
Forced to skip 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 22nd edition of the event will honor the best releases by local and regional artists in numerous categories, along with hosting performances by many of the nominees. The 2022 event will be held on a Saturday; previous editions of the awards show were held on Friday night.
For the 2022 event, WYCE has opened up online voting by the public for up to three acts for “Artist of the Year” online at grcmc.org/wyce, choosing from a full roster of artists who’ve had their music featured on WYCE over the past year. (Click on “Artist of the Year Nominations” to vote.) The deadline for voting is Dec. 31.
More than 450 Michigan-based acts are listed among “Artist of the Year” nominees.
Other notable Traverse City and northern Michigan artists on the ballot include The Brothers Crunch, The Marsupials, John Piatek, Ben Traverse and Michael Dause, Distant Stars, Jake Allen, Laurel Premo, Rachel Brooke, Michael Crittenden, Jeff Socia, Sean Miller and many more.
Some artists are nominated more than once due to the varying musical projects in which they’re involved, including Erlewine, who’s listed as a solo artist, as a duo with Woody Goss and as part of the Sweet Water Warblers. Others with multiple projects include Michael Dause (The Accidentals, Treeskin, duo with Ben Traverse) and Jake Allen (solo and with Oxford Fields).
Other nominees from across the state include rappers such as Alfie DaGreat, J.Rob and Wuzee & Samil, folk acts Troll for Trout, Stovepipe Stover and Chris DuPont, bluegrass stars Billy Strings, Greensky Bluegrass and Full Cord, rock groups Barrel Bones, BoneHawk, Desmond Jones and Tiny Tree, and many more in several other genres.
It’s been a long time coming, but the return of the Jammie Awards is being warmly welcomed by Michigan’s music community.
“So many awesome choices already,” West Michigan music fan Cathy Dalton wrote on WYCE’s Facebook page. “Wow!”
In addition, WYCE is partnering with the Grand Haven-based Michigan Music Alliance to present new awards: The Ovations, which will “focus on community builders and celebrate their efforts to enrich a supportive, sustainable, engaging and collaborative music scene in West Michigan.”
For years, the February Jammie Awards celebration has packed The Intersection with thousands of attendees and musicians, billed as the biggest night for West Michigan music.
The listener-supported, volunteer-powered WYCE also collects donations at the door and encourages fans to bring non-perishable food items for Feeding America West Michigan.
