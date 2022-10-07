LELAND — Back in 1982, renowned Michigan playwright and songwriter Jay Stielstra premiered his original musical, “North Country Opera,” in Ann Arbor.
Forty years later, the production is being revived in honor of its 40th anniversary. As part of its five-date tour, “North Country Opera” will be performed in Mancelona’s Green River Schoolhouse on Oct. 7-8; Cheboygan Opera House on Oct. 10; the Old Art Building in Leland on Oct. 12; and Ludington on Oct. 14, before turning south to Ann Arbor. Mancelona’s shows are sold out, but tickets are available at the other venues.
Stielstra’s folk production gathered long-time fans, garnered much praise, and earned a bit of a cult following of those who love hus work and the beauty of northern Michigan.
Set in the Buckhorn Bar, a tale unfolds of love between a man and the north and the woman he meets there. It’s an age-old story of love, loss and missing what gets left behind.
“North Country Opera” is a heartfelt tribute to the people and culture of northern Michigan — its pastimes, history, unpredictable seasons and the camaraderie found between locals. Even though this story has been around for four decades, this new production made a few alterations, presenting a fresh take on a well-known story.
What are some of these alterations, you ask? Well, some characters get to expand and try their pipes out on new songs pulled from Stielstra’s body of work, while an added narrator character has the pleasure of introducing scenes to the audience through music and wit.
“I relished the challenge to look at the play anew and to see how we could introduce more of Jay’s song catalog into the play in an interesting and engaging way without disrupting or changing the focus of the story,” said director Ron Miller, who also directed previous productions of “North Country Opera.”
For nearly half a century, Stielstra has been capturing the beauty of Michigan in the forms of songs, plays, and poems. Stielstra also wrote musical plays “Tittabawassee Jane,” “The Prodigals,” and “America-America,” a one-man show called “Old Man In Love,” and “Better Way to Die,” a non-musical.
“I most look forward to how well we communicate Jay’s beautiful songs and stories to a different audience and the energy of a company sharing their hard work with an audience. That we get to do this at a beautiful time of year in northern Michigan is a wonderful bonus,” Miller said.
“This is a true revival,” said producer Barbara Schmid. “While there are a couple of original cast members, the 2022 cast features a new generation of incredibly talented performers and musicians who are delivering [Stielstra’s] words and wonderful songs in a fresh way, all their own.”
The production stars Rochelle Clark and Brad Phillips with Chris Buhalis, Kristi Davis, Peter Knox, Chris McMullen, David Menefee and Italy-based artist Aaron Stielstra.
Initially the company’s makeup artist for the 1982 premiere production of “North Country Opera,” Chris McMullen joined the second production’s cast and is returning to the stage for this reprisal.
After spending endless hours immersed in the music and working with such talented individuals, McMullen can’t help but beam about sharing this story and experience:
“As always, I learn new things, forge deeper friendships, and come away knowing that we have given our audiences a taste of Michigan they will carry with them.”
Music for the production is provided by the Buckhorn Bar Band, featuring Michigan music favorites David Roof, Grant Flick, and Ben Willis, and led by Music Director Judy Banker.
At the beginning of this theatrical endeavor, Banker, musician and long-time friend of Stielstra’s, thought reviving “North Country Opera” was impossible.
“This project has been a labor of love from the start,” admitted Banker. “We had no money, very little theater experience, and no experience arranging for a tour. Plus, there was little time to pull it off if we wanted to accomplish it within the calendar year.”
Yet, here they are.
“When I step back and look at where we are right now, I honestly can’t believe it,” said Banker in happy disbelief. “I am proud of this production and all the people involved, and grateful that Jay’s music will reach new audiences and will become part of the repertoire of the artists involved.”
For decades, Jay has performed his songs in bands, duos, and trios across the state and Midwest, and in 2017, he was awarded a Special tribute by the State of Michigan for his lifetime of “artistic brilliance and unwavering dedication to protecting Michigan’s unique environment and natural resources for generations to come.”
With this revival of his most famous and successful musical, Stielstra continues to live up to that accolade as new audience members and generations become acquainted with his work and, by extension, the beauty of northern Michigan.
“‘North Country Opera’ is an ode to the unspoiled beauty of Michigan’s northland and to all the things that are beloved to the people who have experienced it,” Schmid said.
Tickets for the Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. performance of “North Country Opera” at the Old Art Building in Leland are sold at oldartbuilding.com.
Tickets are $30 per person.
“I most look forward to how well we communicate Jay’s beautiful songs and stories to a
different audience and the energy of a company sharing their hard work with an audience.” Ron Miller, director
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.