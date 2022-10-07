Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 25 kts from the north and highest waves around 4 feet. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&