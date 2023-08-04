EMPIRE — A fledgling northern Michigan music festival originally slated to unfold this weekend outside Empire has been canceled.
LivelyLands, a small boutique festival staged at Backyard Burdickville outside Empire, aims to return in 2024, said Emily Lively, the event’s executive producer.
“Unfortunately, we have decided to postpone this year to 2024,” she said, noting that “2023 has proven to be quite the turbulent year for us and after experiencing a significant loss in 2022, we are still trying to figure out what direction LivelyLands will take.”
The festival, which started as a pilot event in 2017, has attracted upward of 300 people in the past, spotlighting regional and indie touring artists such as Grand Rapids soul singer Avalon Cutts-Jones, New York indie folk-pop duo The Sea The Sea and Michigan singer-songwriters Michael Camp and Fay Burns.
“Hopefully, coming back stronger and ready for what lies ahead,” added Lively, who noted that organizers are “working on a 2024 launch party in Grand Rapids” this winter.
“We are also doing a concert in our pavilion at the campground with first-year LivelyLands alum Heather Styka on Saturday (Aug. 5).”
Saturday’s show starts at 8 p.m. with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to make a $20 donation.
Backyard Burdickville is located at 3805 W. Empire Hwy. east of Empire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.