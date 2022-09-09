TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College’s International Affairs Forum’s 29th season sparks community discussion on hot current issues — autocracy, immigration and Ukraine.
Three fall programs engage the public in unpacking these complex problems facing the world, nation and region.
“We’re a part of all this even though we’re positioned in northern Michigan,” said IAF Director Jim Bensley. “Understanding it to a better degree means that as a culture we’re better able to find solutions.”
IAF is a member of the World Affairs Council of America, a non-partisan network of nearly 100 councils in more than 40 states.
IAF on Sept. 15 presents “Democracy vs. Autocracy” led by Michigan State University Associate Professor of Political Science Erica Frantz, PhD. A leading authority on the topic, Frantz will share insights pertaining to the worldwide erosion of democratic ideals and the escalation of authoritarianism.
“I have a global perspective,” Frantz said. “It helps in getting an understanding of what’s happening in the U.S. and what is normal, what is not normal, and what is concerning.”
Frantz will reveal red flags to watch for and how democracy can be protected going forward.
“I hope audiences can listen to the patterns and data and make inference for themselves,” she said.
The Oct. 20 forum offers an Oxford-style “Immigration Debate” with David V. Aguilar and Theresa Cardinal Brown. Aguilar is the former commissioner for Customs and Border Protection who during his service commanded 80,000 CBP agents.
Cardinal Brown is managing director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Washington DC-based Bipartisan Policy Center.
“Immigration reform is important to our region, particularly to agriculture, hospitality, and geopolitically,” said Alex Tank, IAF communications and production coordinator.
The Nov. 8 IAF virtual program examines a potential shift in world order spawned by the Ukrainian/Russian conflict. “The New World Order: After Ukraine” features career diplomat John C. Kornblum, an expert in U.S.-Euro politics and economics.
Tank said Kornblum will share insights on how possible changes in the sovereignty of countries could shape the future at home and abroad. According to IAF, whether it’s international business dealings or disruptions to supply chains, understanding the vital connections can prepare the local community for success in the global society.
IAF introduced program livestreaming in response to the pandemic.
Although offering in-person, on-stage events is highly valued, the addition of the livestreaming option has increased viewership.
Tank said virtual audiences sign in from across Michigan, other states and abroad, and now account for about half of audience participation
All events include a Q&A period allowing both in-person and livestreaming audiences to interact.
Presentations begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Dennos Museum Center Milliken Auditorium and via Zoom. In-person admission is $15. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online. A $10 donation is suggested for livestreaming access. Visit TCIAF.com for more information.
