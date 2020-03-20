GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY
7 Monks Taproom, Closed until further notice. 7monkstap.com
Amical, Curbside takeout from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. 231-941-8888
Bayview Inn, Temporarily closed. franksbayviewinn.com
Blue Tractor Cook Shop, Carryout and deliveries daily through DoorDash from noon to 9 p.m. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com
Brew, Takeout from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 231-946-2739; brewtc.com
Bubba’s, Curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com
Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Closed until further notice.
Dish Cafe, Lunch takeout and curbside pickup including beer and wine. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com
The Filling Station Microbrewery, Full menu available for carryout, including beer and cider growlers, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Delivery within 5 miles. 231-946-8168
Firefly, Curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com
The Good Bowl, Curbside or backdoor pickup, including catering boxes and platters, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. 231-252-2662
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Pizza available from The Den. 231-534-6336; grandtraverseresort.com
Hopscotch Brick Oven and Taproom, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. daily including pizzas, smoked meats, growlers of craft beer or bottles of wine. 231-252-4718
Left Foot Charley, Open for bottle sales from 1-8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 231-995-0050; leftfootcharley.com
Little Bohemia, Temporarily closed. lilbo.com
Maddy’s Tavern, Closing until further notice. maddystavern.com
Mama Lu’s, Curbside pick up and free delivery (within 10 miles) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. including beer, margarita mixers and Taco Tuesday specials. 231-943-2793; mamalustc.com
Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, Takeout of pizza, sandwiches, burgers, salad, soups and appetizers from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. 231-267-3300; mrcspubandgrill.com
North Peak Brewing Company, Carryout and delivery daily from noon to 9 p.m. 231-941-7325
Paesano’s Pizza, Carryout and delivery. Lunch combos available to go. 231-941-5740
The Parlor, Closed indefinitely. theparlortc.com
Side Traxx Video Dance Bar, Sunday: free pool. Monday: $5 martinis. Tuesday: service industry night. Wednesday: karaoke. Thursday-Saturday: DJ from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 231-935-1666; facebook.com/sidetraxxtc
State Street Market, Carryout and delivery of beer, seltzer and barbecue from noon to 7 p.m. Coffee and crepes deliverable or pick up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 231-943-1606
Taproot Cider House, Closed until further notice. Gift cards at taproottc@gmail.com
U&I Lounge, Closed. uandilounge.com
West Bay Beach Resort, Takeout and limited room service. 231-947-3700; westbaybeachresorttraversecity.com
West End Tavern, Takeout pizza, rotisserie chicken, burgers, salads, barbecue ribs and more from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Ten percent discount. 231-943-2922
ANTRIM COUNTY
Blue Pelican Inn, Takeout and delivery Wednesday to Saturday from 4-8 p.m. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Takeout from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Delivery from 5-9 p.m. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls
Terrain Restaurant, Takeout from 4-7 p.m. 231-350-7301; terrainrestaurant@gmail.com
Torch Lake Café, Takeout lunch menu and pizza Monday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. 231-599-1111; torchlakecafe.com
BENZIE COUNTY
The Cabbage Shed, Plans to reopen April 9 for the season. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com
Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Closed until further notice.
Lake Ann Brewing Company, Walk-up front window service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com
Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Closed until further notice
Platte River Inn, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com
St. Ambrose Cellars, Takeout from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com
KALKASKA COUNTY
B&B Express, 20-percent off pick-up orders and free delivery in the village if more than $20. Breakfast and lunch available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Limited menu on Facebook. 231-258-9778
Trout Town Tavern and Eatery, Drive-thru lane open for takeout and free delivery in the village for orders over $20. Limited menu on Facebook. Lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 231-258-2701
LEELANAU COUNTY
Art’s Tavern, Takeout food, beer and wine from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com
Tucker’s of Northport, Daily carryout options. 231-386-1061; tuckersnp.com
