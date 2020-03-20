GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY

7 Monks Taproom, Closed until further notice. 7monkstap.com

Amical, Curbside takeout from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. 231-941-8888

Bayview Inn, Temporarily closed. franksbayviewinn.com

Blue Tractor Cook Shop, Carryout and deliveries daily through DoorDash from noon to 9 p.m. 231-922-9515; bluetractorcookshop.com

Brew, Takeout from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 231-946-2739; brewtc.com

Bubba’s, Curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 231-995-0570; tcbubbas.com

Dillinger’s Pub/Bootleggers, Closed until further notice.

Dish Cafe, Lunch takeout and curbside pickup including beer and wine. 231-932-2333; thedishcafetc.com

The Filling Station Microbrewery, Full menu available for carryout, including beer and cider growlers, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Delivery within 5 miles. 231-946-8168

Firefly, Curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 231-932-1310; tcfirefly.com

The Good Bowl, Curbside or backdoor pickup, including catering boxes and platters, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. 231-252-2662

Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Pizza available from The Den. 231-534-6336; grandtraverseresort.com

Hopscotch Brick Oven and Taproom, Takeout from 3-8 p.m. daily including pizzas, smoked meats, growlers of craft beer or bottles of wine. 231-252-4718

Left Foot Charley, Open for bottle sales from 1-8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 231-995-0050; leftfootcharley.com

Little Bohemia, Temporarily closed. lilbo.com

Maddy’s Tavern, Closing until further notice. maddystavern.com

Mama Lu’s, Curbside pick up and free delivery (within 10 miles) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. including beer, margarita mixers and Taco Tuesday specials. 231-943-2793; mamalustc.com

Mr. C’s Pub & Grill, Takeout of pizza, sandwiches, burgers, salad, soups and appetizers from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. 231-267-3300; mrcspubandgrill.com

North Peak Brewing Company, Carryout and delivery daily from noon to 9 p.m. 231-941-7325

Paesano’s Pizza, Carryout and delivery. Lunch combos available to go. 231-941-5740

The Parlor, Closed indefinitely. theparlortc.com

Side Traxx Video Dance Bar, Sunday: free pool. Monday: $5 martinis. Tuesday: service industry night. Wednesday: karaoke. Thursday-Saturday: DJ from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 231-935-1666; facebook.com/sidetraxxtc

State Street Market, Carryout and delivery of beer, seltzer and barbecue from noon to 7 p.m. Coffee and crepes deliverable or pick up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 231-943-1606

Taproot Cider House, Closed until further notice. Gift cards at taproottc@gmail.com

U&I Lounge, Closed. uandilounge.com

West Bay Beach Resort, Takeout and limited room service. 231-947-3700; westbaybeachresorttraversecity.com

West End Tavern, Takeout pizza, rotisserie chicken, burgers, salads, barbecue ribs and more from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Ten percent discount. 231-943-2922

ANTRIM COUNTY

Blue Pelican Inn, Takeout and delivery Wednesday to Saturday from 4-8 p.m. 231-544-2583; thebluepelican.com

Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen, Takeout from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Delivery from 5-9 p.m. 231-264-0530; magnumhospitality.com/pearls

Terrain Restaurant, Takeout from 4-7 p.m. 231-350-7301; terrainrestaurant@gmail.com

Torch Lake Café, Takeout lunch menu and pizza Monday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. 231-599-1111; torchlakecafe.com

BENZIE COUNTY

The Cabbage Shed, Plans to reopen April 9 for the season. 231-352-9843; cabbageshed.com

Jodi’s Tangled Antler, Closed until further notice.

Lake Ann Brewing Company, Walk-up front window service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. 231-640-2327; lakeannbrewing.com

Lucky Dog Bar & Grille, Closed until further notice

Platte River Inn, Carryout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. 231-227-1200; theplatteriverinn.com

St. Ambrose Cellars, Takeout from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. 231-383-4262; stambrose-mead-wine.com

KALKASKA COUNTY

B&B Express, 20-percent off pick-up orders and free delivery in the village if more than $20. Breakfast and lunch available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Limited menu on Facebook. 231-258-9778

Trout Town Tavern and Eatery, Drive-thru lane open for takeout and free delivery in the village for orders over $20. Limited menu on Facebook. Lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 231-258-2701

LEELANAU COUNTY

Art’s Tavern, Takeout food, beer and wine from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. 231-334-3754; artsglenarbor.com

Tucker’s of Northport, Daily carryout options. 231-386-1061; tuckersnp.com